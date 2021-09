A 28-year-old man has been arrested for a 2012 murder at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday after his DNA matched some collected at the scene where 19-year-old Faith Hedgepeth, a UNC sophomore, was found.Ms Hedgepeth was last seen alive at 4am on 7 September 2012 when her roommate left their apartment on Old Durham Road in Chapel Hill.The roommate returned around seven hours later and found Ms Hedgepeth “covered by a blanket on top of her slightly askew mattress with large amounts of blood,”...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO