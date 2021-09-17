CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
▶️ Just Sayin’: Crater Lake? Not quite…

By Pat Cashman
centraloregondaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrater Lake – it inspires awe, inspires wonder. On this week’s edition of Just Sayin’, I’ll uncover the truth behind the name of Oregon’s only national park.

centraloregondaily.com

