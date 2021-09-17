CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: Alien #7

By AIPT
 8 days ago
THE SEARCH FOR SANCTUARY BEGINS! A small colony of “Spinners,” looking to lead a simpler life, have nearly completed terraforming a moon. A ship crashes into their Eden from the heavens. A terror is unleashed. Written by: Phillip K. Johnson. Art by: Salvador Larroca. Cover by: Marc Aspinall. Page Count:...

