Three-fifths of millennials can’t buy a home because of student debt

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how the pandemic has affected those with student loan debt and their homeownership status.

retechnology.com

Student Loan Debt Holding Back Majority of Millennials from Homeownership

WASHINGTON (September 14, 2021) -- Sixty percent of non-homeowning millennials say student loan debt is delaying their ability to buy a home, by far the most affected population, according to a new poll released today by the National Association of Realtors. The findings also show that Americans burdened with high...
REAL ESTATE
InvestmentNews

Sharing the student debt load

More than 40 million federal student loan borrowers will be required to resume payments Feb. 1, after a freeze of nearly two years that also dropped interest rates to 0%. For many advisers’ clients, the pause in required monthly payments has provided breathing room, giving them time to pay down other debt, save up for homes or build their emergency savings.
CREDITS & LOANS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Times Leader

MILLENNIAL MONEYBeat your summer ‘revenge shopping’ debt

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The joy of shouting to your friends over the roar of a crowded bar, the giddiness of seeing the world rushing by below you from the seat of an airplane, the weirdly constricting sensation of wearing pants that aren’t elastic — the summer of 2021 brought back many experiences we had forgone during the past year and a half of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
GlobeSt.com

Millennials Aren’t Abandoning Apartments After All

One shift expected from the pandemic was the movement of millennials away from apartments and toward single-family housing. Recent data and analysis show, however, that this trend may be petering out, according to a new report from Moody’s Analytics. Instead, multifamily fundamentals look bright for both the short and medium term, it finds.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

4 Penny Stocks Retail Investors Can't Stop Buying

Retail investors gravitate to high-volume stocks with low share prices. Four of the 28 most-held stocks on online investing app Robinhood are penny stocks. Most penny stocks are losing money and should be avoided. Although retail investors have been investing side-by-side with Wall Street investment banks for more than a...
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

