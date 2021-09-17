The UN is holding a summit on building a sustainable future for food and ag. Why are so many people upset about it?

Workers who risked their health to provide essential services during the pandemic joined with actors, global union leaders and policymakers in a first-ever worldwide gathering to share their experiences and demand a response that urgently and effectively protects all people, and especially the most marginalized. "COVID-19 has taught us about the importance of workers in all sectors and recognize that they deserve dignified work and they are important in the world economy,” said actor Yalitza Aparicio. “Governments know about this. But, what are they doing about it?” Aparicio was among dozens of speakers during the September 8–10 Essential For Recovery virtual summit who pointed to the need for action to ensure decent wages, rights and social protections like paid sick leave so workers deemed “essential” during the pandemic will not be left behind after the crisis passes. Find out more at Solidarity Center.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO