Maine Conservation Voters hosts online Lunch & Learn event

(AP) The Maine Municipal Association said Thursday it is changing its annual convention into an online event because of the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The group said in a statement that “as an organization dedicated to supporting the health and safety of our communities, we are concerned that such an event, in person, could inadvertently risk an outbreak among our vulnerable populations including the elderly, children, and those that cannot be vaccinated.”

