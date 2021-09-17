Maine Conservation Voters hosts online Lunch & Learn event
Understanding Maine’s Public Utilities Commission. What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Many of the key decisions about our energy future will take place at the Public Utilities Commission . Join recently-appointed PUC Commissioner Patrick Scully to learn about what the PUC does, how you can get involved, and why this is a moment of transformational change.bangordailynews.com
