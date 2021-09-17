The Re-Emergence of Binaural

The home is getting a whole lot smarter. Gone are the days when you had to “get up” and walk over to a “light switch” to turn on the lights. These days, with the right gear, you can simply use your voice or your phone to control your lights, and all kinds of other smart home devices. But it can be hard to find the best smart home devices, given how many products there are out there. There are a number of things to consider before you buy a smart home product. For starters, you’ll want to make sure that whatever...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO