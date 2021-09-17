The Re-Emergence of Binaural
The Holy Grail for immersive audio content creators has long been the ability to deliver to the massive device-carrying, headphone-wearing global audience. Published statistics vary, but roughly two-thirds of the world’s 7 billion-plus inhabitants own a smart device of some sort or other, and nearly all of them consume streaming and over-the-top (OTT) content. Until recently, however, delivering an authentic immersive audio experience to headphones has proven a tough nut to crack.www.mixonline.com
