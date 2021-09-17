CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancient DNA Analysis Highlights Three Ancestral Populations in Japan

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 8 days ago

NEW YORK – An ancient DNA analysis reaching back thousands of years has provided a more detailed view of the ancestral groups contributing to present-day populations in Japan, uncovering genetic signals from three historical populations spanning pre- and post-agricultural periods. "[O]ur study provides a detailed look into the changing genomic...

