CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

What to Know Before Using Pure Shea Butter

By Kayla Greaves
In Style
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you haven't already noticed, shea butter is everywhere. And while not everyone has used it in its raw, pure form, you can...

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Simple Diet Hack Dermatologists Swear By For Younger-Looking Skin

Glowing skin doesn’t come easily for many of us. Maintaining a healthy-looking complexion requires a stringent routine of cleansers, moisturizers and skincare treatments, and even still one bad night of sleep can ruin everything. But as it turns out, skincare isn’t just based on our topical products. Diet and nutrition...
SKIN CARE
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Cream Makes Their Skin Feel "So Firm" — and It's on Sale

Every skincare routine needs that one go-to cream that targets multiple skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. And the best anti-aging creams should incorporate SPF into their ingredients to help prevent skin damage in the first place. If you're not sure if this type of cream exists, well, today is your lucky day. Many shoppers have turned to the trusted brand Lancôme's firming cream that's on sale now as part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 14 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums for Fuller, Thicker Brows

Click here to read the full article. There are a multitude of contributing factors that can lead to the thinning of eyebrow hair. Stress, hormonal changes, overplucking, skin conditions, and even your diet can contribute to the changes that cause sparse brows. One way to create fuller-looking brows is to elevate your beauty routine with one of the best eyebrow growth serums on the market. We talked to several experts, from dermatologists to celebrity brow specialists, to get their professional opinion on hair growth products and what else you can do to cultivate your best brows.More from WWDPhotos of Billie Eilish's...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Dry Skin#Clean Skin#Acaderma#Shop Shea Butter Products#African
Elite Daily

The Best Water-Based Mascaras For Lash Extensions & Sensitive Eyes

On the quest for sky-high lashes, many people will eventually turn to lash extensions. Whether you get them for special events only or regularly, extensions require making slight adjustments to the rest of your beauty routine. Most notably, you'll find your go-to mascara needs to be replaced with a water-based formula, according to Tirzah Shirai, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based BlinkBar lash extension salon. The best water-based mascaras are oil-free so that they don't break down lash extensions or irritate your eyes. "Water-based mascaras are oil-free and have a neutral pH, which is what makes this type of mascara safe for eyelash extensions," Shirai tells Elite Daily, adding that they're also more likely to contain fewer chemicals than oil-based mascaras, making them gentler for people with sensitive eyes.
MAKEUP
themanual.com

Ripped Jeans for Men: What To Know Before You Buy

“I don’t understand ripped jeans. Why would you pay for something to look like someone already wore it?” We’ve all heard that refrain at one point or another. And to those who aren’t particularly style-savvy, it may seem like a valid argument. Ripped jeans, however, aren’t just a fad that’s going to fade away and eventually be looked back on with shame and horror — they’ve actually got a storied history that goes back over half a century.
APPAREL
In Style

This Eye Cream Does the Most — Without the Slightest Bit of Irritation

I love the idea of an eye cream, but this product and I have a bit of a shaky relationship. Due to my eczema-prone eye area, I have to be extra careful what formulas I use. Super gentle ingredients are the name of the game for me, which means retinoids are usually a no-go. However, Sunday Riley's latest launch has completely switched things around for me and my under-eye area.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Mashed

Domino's Lava Cake: What To Know Before Ordering

According to Domino's, pepperoni ranks as the chain's most popular pizza topping and while this style of pizza reigns supreme, many guests cannot help but finish off their meal with a sweet ending. Even if you have ice cream in the freezer, a warm chocolate cake with a gooey, molten center is just too tempting to resist.
RESTAURANTS
In Style

Bid Farewell to Dry Skin With These 9 Face Oils

Shoppers report “smooth and soft” results from these dermatologist-backed formulas. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thanks to time, the weather, and even certain skincare products, a bout of...
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Brow Gel Makes Brows So Feathery and Full That Shoppers Are Ditching Professional Appointments

“I just feel bad for the fellow who does my brows because, with this incredible purchase, I won’t need to be seeing him for any brow waxing for a while.”. Whoever said money couldn't buy happiness obviously never tried a brow gel that produced full, fluffy, feathery eyebrows. And according to shoppers, the Kjaer Weis Brow Gel is one of the best for effortlessly bold brows.
MAKEUP
In Style

Shoppers Say This Retinol Serum Reduced the Lines Between Their Eyebrows in 3 Days — and It's on Sale for $15

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In the world of skincare, retinol is a scientifically-proven ingredient that feels like magic — it fights wrinkles, softens fine lines, and controls acne, too. Retinol is a form of vitamin A that converts into retinoic acid on your skin, which enhances collagen production to reverse skin damage and minimize signs of aging, as dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman previously told InStyle. And if you don't already have a retinol-infused product in your skincare routine, you're in luck: The Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Serum is on sale for $15 at Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Everything You Need to Know Before Getting Passion Twists

Believe it or not, fall is here. And if you're anything like me, you probably can't believe the cold weather is already upon us. So if you have natural hair, it's time to start thinking about a protective style to keep your hair free of damage throughout the season. Last...
HAIR CARE
myfitnesspal.com

What to Know Before You Try Intermittent Fasting

There’s more than one way to eat. Many people subscribe to the three-meals-per-day schedule, but food scarcity, cultural and religious norms, and personal preferences result in various eating habits. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become a popular eating plan and one you often see championed by athletes and celebrities. But how does it work, exactly, and should you try it? We consulted a registered dietitian to find out.
DIETS
In Style

I Made a DIY Hair Mask for Under $10, and It Was Better Than Most I've Bought

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've ever read any of my hair stories before, then you already know that I'm obsessed with good conditioner and treatments — it comes with the territory when you've got natural hair.
HAIR CARE
Seattle Weekly

Goli SuperGreens Gummies Reviews: What to Know Before Buy!

Struggling to satisfy your daily vegetable requirements? Do you see no point in purchasing supergreens powders because of their gruesome taste? With more and more people hoping to conveniently fulfil their nutritional needs, finding appropriate solutions becomes tiresome. Sure, powders are convenient, as they can be quickly mixed in water and taken on the go, but shouldn’t we be content with taste?
FDA
In Style

People Say This Retinol Treatment Makes Their Skin "Feel and Look Tighter" in Just 30 Minutes

The promises of anti-aging skincare products may often seem overblown, and often there is a semblance of truth in the skepticism; not all products are created equal, and many fall short of their claims. However, there is one reviewer-loved brand that continually delivers results. From retinol alternative creams for those with sensitive skin, to targeted forehead wrinkle treatments, Dermelect carries a unique collection of top-notch formulas — and the latest addition to their lineup is no exception.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Manuka Honey-Infused Moisturizer Fades Acne Scars and Hyperpigmentation — and It's Only $13 on Amazon

New skincare ingredients are constantly entering the beauty spotlight. One ingredient gaining buzz? Manuka honey. It might seem unconventional to use honey in your skincare products, but this particular form has powerful benefits, such as antibacterial and antifungal properties that help heal acne and other common skin conditions like eczema. If you've never tried it in your routine, now is the time: Advanced Clinicals Manuka Honey Cream is on sale for under $13 at Amazon.
SKIN CARE
The Daily World

Java Burn Reviews: Does It Work? What to Know Before Buying!

Java Burn is a nutritional supplement that uses natural ingredients to supercharge your coffee available only at JavaBurn.com. The tasteless, powdered formula is marketed as a way to “ignite your metabolism,” allowing you to lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time – all without dieting, exercising, or exerting any effort whatsoever.
WEIGHT LOSS
WWD

The 25 Best Under-Eye Patches to De-Puff and Brighten Dark Circles

Click here to read the full article. The delicate under-eye area is the thinnest and most sensitive skin on your face. There’s also a multitude of issues that commonly pop up there. Some of us struggle with dark circles and heavy bags. Others can’t get rid of puffiness, no matter how hard we try. Then, there’s the concern of fine lines and wrinkles. Sometimes they’re all rolled together, and it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the cause is. According to Beverly Hills based Board-Certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, there are many factors that contribute to these issues, including one’s complexion type and...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy