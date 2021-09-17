CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Michael K. Williams and the Mental Health Debacle in Black Communities

By Dr. Sophia Ononye-Onyia
NewsTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my first Entrepreneur article, I reflected on lessons learned from a workplace healthcare perspective following the abrupt death of the great Black actor Chadwick Boseman. Sadly, one year later, yet another great Black actor, Michael K. Williams, shockingly passed away at the age of 54. His death showcases the perils of mental health issues and the continued need for destigmatization, particularly in Black communities.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoninformer.com

MORIAL: Michael K. Williams’ Death Underscores the Need for ‘Antiracist Public Health Approach’ to Substance Abuse

“He was a Hollywood star with an off-Broadway paycheck that mostly went up his nose. He was a pacifist with a barroom-brawl, razor scar down the middle of his face. He played a sneering killer but started his career in dance tights. On set, he was Omar Little, the Robin Hood of the hood feared by fictional street thugs who feared nothing else. Off it, he was an aimless soul begging for someone — anyone — to love and accept him for who he was, not who he played.” — Kevin Manahan, Newark Star-Ledger.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sdvoice.info

Michael K. Williams’ Death and the Criminalization of Substance Abuse

“He was a Hollywood star with an off-Broadway paycheck that mostly went up his nose. He was a pacifist with a barroom-brawl, razor scar down the middle of his face. He played a sneering killer but started his career in dance tights. On set, he was Omar Little, the Robin Hood of the hood feared by fictional street thugs who feared nothing else. Off it, he was an aimless soul begging for someone — anyone — to love and accept him for who he was, not who he played.” – Kevin Manahan, Newark Star-Ledger.
CELEBRITIES
phillytrib.com

Michael K. Williams made queer Black masculinity iconic

The death of actor Michael K. Williams, who rose to fame playing Omar on the HBO series “The Wire” in the early 2000s, represents a truly stunning loss. He was an artist who brought new levels of intellectual depth and emotional sophistication to portraits of Black masculinity. Williams, 54, was found dead in his New York City apartment Monday afternoon. A law enforcement official told CNN that investigators found drug paraphernalia near his body; another law enforcement source said an investigation is ongoing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K Williams
Chicago Tribune

Lurie Children’s Hospital and Communities United have a shot to win $20M to transform mental health for Black and brown youths

The deaths of Marques Watts’ 16-year-old brother, Derrion Umba Ortiz, and friend Caleb Reed in 2020 due to gun violence led Watts to the doors of Communities United, the survivor-led, grassroots, intergenerational, racial justice organization in Chicago. The 18-year-old senior at Stephen Tyng Mather High School says seeing the work that Reed was doing with the organization, which centers on ...
CHICAGO, IL
WAFB

Grambling researcher working to improve mental health literacy among barbers serving Black community

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - The stigma surrounding mental health issues is a powerful thing among African Americans, particularly men, says Dr. Kevin Washington, head of the Department of Psychology/Sociology at Grambling State University. “Although Black adults are 20 percent more likely to report serious psychological distress than white adults, Blacks...
GRAMBLING, LA
washingtoninformer.com

WILLIAMS: Tragic Loss of Michael K. Williams

The leaders and members of the National Congress of Black Women, Inc. honored Michael K. Williams on Sunday at our 37th annual awards ceremony. Our theme for this year was “Through It All, We’re Still Standing.” This theme was chosen because like other organizations, we have had many tragedies. The coronavirus has negatively affected many of our families. Several of us have lost a parent or another close relative or friend. I am proud of our members who never stopped serving others.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Health Apps#Health Literacy#The Mental Health Debacle#Hbo#African Americans#Mckinsey Company#Digital#Mindshift Cbt
NFL

NFL Mental Health & Wellness Series – Michael Robinson

NFL Legend Michael Robinson encourages everyone to unite to overcome the stigma around mental health struggles. If you or a loved one need help, call 800-273-TALK or visit MHANational.org. #ItTakesAllOfUs.
NFL
TheAtlantaVoice

September Marks Suicide Prevention Month and Amerigroup Provides Tools for Mental Health

Fears of feeling isolated, alone and scared have impacted the mental health statuses of so many children, adolescents and adults globally. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and many companies like Amerigroup are taking this time to highlight mental health initiatives available to those in need.  “Mental health is not new but it’s not something people have wanted to talk about,” […]
MENTAL HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pandemic stressing Americans’ mental health, data suggests

WASHINGTON – A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers and health organizations are still trying to determine the extent of its impact on Americans’ mental health, but early data suggests it is significant. Self-reported symptoms of anxiety and depression among American adults have more than tripled during the pandemic, according to data […] The post Pandemic stressing Americans’ mental health, data suggests appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
The Guardian

Community Support Worker- Mental Health Services

Are you looking for a rewarding role working with individuals with mental health needs?. If so we have an exciting opportunity for you at our Salford community services. You will visit service users in their own homes in the Salford area, collaborating with them in a recovery-focused model so they can develop their abilities and engage in any desired activities. Our residents love engaging in a range of exciting activities including day trips to Blackpool and sporting activities such as tennis and pool.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

Vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 are getting different symptoms. What are they?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctors say COVID-19 symptoms are different for fully vaccinated people, as the vaccines are designed to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness. What they don't do, is prevent infections altogether. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated people will have milder symptoms overall than an unvaccinated person.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy