Southeast Mo. State to distribute $10.4M in direct student aid
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced it will be distributing $10.4 million in direct aid to students starting on Wednesday, September 22. The university received the money in Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III funds to distribute directory to students. They said the amount was based on a formula in the American Rescue Plan and the money is provided through the U.S. Department of Education.www.kfvs12.com
