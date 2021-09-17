CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[UPDATE] More Details Revealed On Revenue-Sharing MMA League

By Doug Murray
mmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays following our report that an MMA organization with revenue-sharing and benefits was set for launch in 2023, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has released further details. The organization will be named the World Fighting League (WFL). The new league will be structured so that independent franchise owners will register a team of athletes from free agency or by league entry draft. In addition, the season will be conducted similar to other sporting events in which teams will play away from ‘home’ and compete for playoff spots.

