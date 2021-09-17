CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two areas to watch in the tropics as Odette moves away from the U.S.

By Meteorologist Pat Cavlin
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Odette and two other areas of interest in the tropics.

Odette remains poorly organized this evening as it moves northeast, away from the United States. As of the 11pm advisory, winds were sustained at 40 mph as it moved NE at 10 mph.

The other two areas of interest are located across the open tropical Atlantic between the Lesser Antilles and West Africa. Invest 95-L is the area of most interest for the U.S. as it has the highest chance for developing.

Invest 95-L is expected to continue moving northwest through the weekend, potentially developing into a tropical depression or storm. The next name on the list after Odette is Peter.

A fair amount of uncertainty remains regarding how this system may develop and the track it could take as a cold front approaches the Southeast late next week. As the front moves closer we will get a better idea on the timing of the cold front and how it will interact with 95L.

Finally a weak tropical wave moving off of Africa is expected to curve north over the weekend. Odds for development are low and this system is not expected to impact the United States.

Count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team for the latest on all of these systems over the coming days.

#Tropical Wave#U S#Tropics#Tropical Depression#Extreme Weather
NBC2 Fort Myers

