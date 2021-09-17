CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, ND

Fire Weather Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon and early evening over much of western North Dakota. Southerly winds will increase to around 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Relative humidity values will drop as low as 15 percent. Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly in dry fuels and become difficult to control or suppress. Critical fire weather conditions will be possible once again for the same areas Saturday afternoon and early evening. South- southwesterly winds could reach sustained speeds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. More concerning will be extremely low humidity values around 10 percent, with single digit percentages not out of the question. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * WINDS...For today, south winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. For Saturday, south-southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For today, as low as 15 percent. For Saturday, as low as 9 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Much of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.

alerts.weather.gov

