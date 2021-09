Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Secret Superstar of the Week: T Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles. Mailata was one of the few standouts in the trenches in the 49ers-Eagles slugfest, opening up lanes in the run game and shutting down Nick Bosa, one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. The former rugby player earned an elite 90.7 run-blocking grade and didn’t allow a single pressure to the Niners. Given Jalen Hurts’ tendency to hold onto the ball and that over half of his reps came against the 2019 No. 2 overall pick, that’s simply incredible.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO