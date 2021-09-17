California Enacts Two Important New Zoning Reform Laws

Yesterday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law two bills that significantly diminish zoning restrictions that block the construction of new housing in that state. This is a significant step because zoning and other regulatory barriers are the main cause of housing shortages and resulting high prices that lock millions of people (particularly the poor and lower middle class) out of areas where they could otherwise find valuable job opportunities. In addition to preventing many people from "voting with their feet" and finding job opportunities, these policies also greatly diminish overall economic growth and productivity, thereby harming the nation as a whole, not just those immediately effected. Recent evidence suggests that the problem is even more severe than previously recognized.