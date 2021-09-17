Here’s who Carolina Hurricanes fans should pay attention to in the prospect tourney

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSeth Jarvis is looking forward to the next few weeks, remaining hopeful and optimistic. Jarvis, the Carolina Hurricanes’ first-round draft pick in 2020, will first be in Tampa, Florida, where the Tampa Bay Lightning are hosting the 2021 NHL Prospects Showcase. The Canes will play three games — against the Florida Panthers (Saturday), host Lightning (Sunday) and then the Nashville Predators (Tuesday).

Raleigh News & Observer

How many national TV games will the Carolina Hurricanes have? Here’s the list

The NHL has a new TV package — ESPN is back in the game — and that will mean additional national exposure for the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2021-22 regular season. With the NHL having games televised and streamed by ESPN, Hulu, ABC, ESPN+ and TNT, the Canes are scheduled for one exclusive ESPN telecast and one exclusive ABC game. There are no scheduled TNT telecasts of Canes games this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Detroit Red Wings Have Options to Upgrade Their Wingers

The Detroit Red Wings did exactly what they needed to do. They addressed their winger situation by letting Anthony Mantha go and getting a haul in return. Jakub Vrana could easily be better than Mantha, and some would argue that he already is. They also got Richard Panik, a rental depth forward on a relatively cheap contract, that left after the season. They also got two draft picks; one turned into Wyatt Johnston, and the other is in the upcoming 2022 draft.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominik Bokk
Person
Jack Drury
Person
Ryan Suzuki
Person
Don Waddell
FanSided

Red Wings: How will Yzerman Handle the Bertuzzi Situation?

The curveball in Detroit Red Wings news yesterday was general manager Steve Yzerman’s answering of Tyler Bertuzzi not having taken the Covid Vaccine, which affects both Bertuzzi and the Red Wings in many ways. It certainly alters the situation a bit and makes for a storyline that wasn’t anticipated. It...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Panthers#The Nashville Predators#The Chicago Wolves#Harvard#The Swedish Hockey League#The Western Hockey League#Ahl#Whl#The Portland Winterhawks#Nhl Draft
canescountry.com

Hurricanes Prospect Profile: Alexander Nikishin

This profile is a part of a series profiling some of the top prospects in the Hurricanes’ pipeline. Previously, we covered some members of the 2021 draft class. Alexander Nikishin’s nickname might be simple but there’s no denying that he lives up to it: Boom. Yes, his nickname is “Boom” and it’s easy to see why.
NHL
Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL
FanSided

How the Pittsburgh Penguins can start off the season without Crosby

Not having the “two-headed monster” is a huge loss for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the pre-season and beginning of the season. But focusing on other players will fill the void until Crosby and Malkin come back. Last week, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Sidney Crosby had undergone wrist surgery and...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

National television schedule for Detroit Red Wings released

Another season of Detroit Red Wings hockey is right around the corner, and Hockeytown’s team will appear on national television no less than ten times during the upcoming campaign. The only catch is that viewers will need ESPN-Plus/Hulu in order to watch some of games on the nationally televised slate.
NHL
Second City Hockey

A different approach: Here’s a Blackhawks Prospect Pyramid

In a surprise to absolutely no one, Alex DeBrincat was the No. 1 player on our annual ranking of the Chicago Blackhawks’ Top 25 Under 25 players, as revealed earlier on Friday. But ranking players 1-25 can be an incredibly difficult task when the players are merely prospects. How should...
NHL
chatsports.com

Carolina Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen’s bounce-back candidacy

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 17: Teuvo Teravainen #86 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks to pass during the first period in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena on May 17, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Management Should Pay Attention to Tyler Toffoli

TORONTO, ON - MAY 27: Jake Muzzin #8 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his 2nd goal of the game against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 27, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Canadiens defeated the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
NHL
FOX 21 Online

Hibbing Native, Former UMD Star Scott Perunovich to Captain St. Louis Blues Prospects Team

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Former UMD men’s hockey star Scott Perunovich will serve as team captain for the St. Louis Blues at a prospects tournament this weekend. The tournament will take place in Traverse City, Michigan beginning Friday. Perunovich missed the entire 2021 season due to shoulder surgery. The Hibbing native signed with the Blues after his junior campaign with the Bulldogs, which saw him win the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Perunovich was drafted by St. Louis back in 2018.
NHL
NHL

Detroit falls short against St. Louis in Prospect Tourney, 5-2

TRAVERSE CITY -- Red Wings 2020 first-round pick Lucas Raymond scored two more goals, but Detroit dropped a 5-2 decision against the St. Louis Blues in the second game of the NHL Prospect Tournament at Centre Ice Arena on Saturday night. Raymond's first goal tied the game, 1-1, at 8:45...
NHL
chatsports.com

North American prospect report: Who’s where and how to watch them

Welcome back to our Maple Leafs prospects, some of whom have had to wait over a year for a new season to being, while others will get to play in front of fans once again. With the return of junior and college hockey to their regular schedules, I’ll be back with a weekly check in on how the kids are doing. Right now the OHL, QMJHL, and USHL are playing pre-season games, and the NCAA season will begin on varying weeks in October.
NHL
chatsports.com

Hurricanes prospect showcase Recap

The Hurricanes’ prospects put forth some good performances over the course of three games, playing with the same intensity that has become the Hurricanes’ calling card in recent years. The Prospects Showcase has come and gone, so now it’s time to talk about which players established themselves as the next...
NHL
FanSided

Graham Gano’s big night piles on misery for Carolina Panthers fans

Graham Gano’s big night for the New York Giants on Thursday was another tough pill for Carolina Panthers fans to swallow. The Carolina Panthers had some of their recent history written all over the New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team in Week 2 on Thursday night. With former head...
NFL

