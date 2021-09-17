Toddler-Masking Biden Says Governors Are 'Playing Politics With the Lives of…Children'
On September 10, President Joe Biden lamented to a group of Washington, D.C., middle schoolers that political disputes in 2021 have become far too nasty. "One of the lessons I hope our students can unlearn is that politics doesn't have to be this way," Biden said. "Politics doesn't have to be this way. They're growing up in an environment where they see it's…like a war, like a bitter feud….I mean, it's not how we are. It's not who we are as a nation. And it's not how we beat every other crisis in our history. We got to come together."reason.com
Comments / 0