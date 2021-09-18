Palo Verde uses rushing game to down Basic, improve to 3-1

In the first full game post-Phil Jurkovec injury, Boston College downed Temple 28-3. It was a bit of a sleepy game, but they took care of business. The highlight of the game was the BC defense, which absolutely stifled the Temple offense particularly in the first half. They held the Temple offense to 3-14 on third down, and had three fourth down stops. Isaiah Graham-Mobley and Khris Banks returned to their former homes and played lights out. Mobley had a major fourth down hit on quarterback Justin Lynch in the red zone and made play after play across the field. He led the team with eight tackles. After the game, he shared how he told his teammates how to throw Temple off their game by getting in their heads. Banks notched a sack and a half, with five total tackles and generated great pressure.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO