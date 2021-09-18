CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Verde uses rushing game to down Basic, improve to 3-1

By Ray Brewer
Las Vegas Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaisley Nickelson broke loose for a 61-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage Friday to help the visiting Palo Verde football team beat Basic, 27-6. Nickelson carried the ball 16 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Luca Mauriello also scored for the Panthers, who improved to 3-1 overall.

