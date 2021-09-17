Forget inflation. This billionaire investor worries about democracy
By Matt Egan
CNN
8 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — David Rubenstein is shrugging off fears of runaway inflation and concerns about looming tax hikes. The private equity billionaire is far more worried these days about the state of American democracy. "We don't have bipartisanship. We have enormous amounts of tension between the two parties,"...
A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time.
In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again.
The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all.
The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
New York (CNN Business) — If it's debt ceiling crisis season, then it's also time for the craziest solution to the problem: Getting President Joe Biden to issue a $1 trillion coin. The idea, which has been around for about a decade, is that the president can issue a $1...
Journey with us, if you will, all the way back to August 2019. In a budget deal passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, Washington suspended the U.S. debt limit for two years — two years in which Republicans refrained from pitching a fit every time the U.S. needed to borrow more money.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. As we leave the summer months behind, the market is facing a multitude of potential risks, including the pace of Federal Reserve tapering, the debt ceiling debate, and a looming government shutdown set for October.
Billionaire bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach worries the manufacturing sector is flashing signs that inflation will be more than just "transitory." Inventories remain at a "very, very low level," Gundlach, CEO and chief investment officer of Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, which has $137 billion in assets under management, said during a conference call Tuesday evening. "This is not supportive of inflation being transitory."
The Federal Reserve has bet that high U.S. inflation will fade back to pre-pandemic lows in the next year or so, but if the wager is wrong it could create more hardship for millions of people and even sap an economic recovery.
Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic.
The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year.
That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
New York (CNN Business) — The shortage of computer chips is raising the price of new and used cars, delaying shipments of electronics and holding back the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. "It's a huge problem," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told CNN ahead of leading a White House meeting...
Angela Merkel blew off Biden when he tried to call her first after taking office, per the Wall Street Journal. Merkel brushed off the "symbolism" of Biden wanting to reach out to before other world leaders as "irrelevant." The snub from Merkel, who is stepping down as chancellor, shows disillusionment...
Politicians in Congress are currently in a staredown over the debt ceiling. Lawmakers must reach an agreement soon to allow the government to meet its payment obligations for Social Security, tax credits and military salaries, among other items. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the Treasury will likely run out...
The U.S. government could run out of cash to pays its bills by mid-October, according to a new analysis from a Washington think tank, and economists warn the unprecedented debt default could trigger a financial crisis. The forecast from the Bipartisan Policy Center shows the "X Date" – the day...
The United States has historically been one of the most credit-worthy countries in the entire world. U.S. Treasury bonds are considered some of the safest financial instruments in international markets, and their movements are used as a benchmark for movement within the global economy. The U.S. is also a debt...
