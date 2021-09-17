Amazon just keeps on hiring
Amazon wants to hire the equivalent to the entire population of Aurora, IL. Over the span of just two weeks, the Jeff Bezos-founded colossus, whose business now stretches from groceries to e-commerce to cloud computing, has announced a hiring spree that could add more than 185,000 new permanent jobs globally—more than the number of people who live in Aurora, the hometown of Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar (the Wayne’s World characters played by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey). The vast majority of the roles Amazon is hiring for are based in the U.S.fortune.com
