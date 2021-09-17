CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, IL

Amazon just keeps on hiring

By Declan Harty
Fortune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon wants to hire the equivalent to the entire population of Aurora, IL. Over the span of just two weeks, the Jeff Bezos-founded colossus, whose business now stretches from groceries to e-commerce to cloud computing, has announced a hiring spree that could add more than 185,000 new permanent jobs globally—more than the number of people who live in Aurora, the hometown of Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar (the Wayne’s World characters played by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey). The vast majority of the roles Amazon is hiring for are based in the U.S.

fortune.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fortune

Big Tech is leaking like a sieve

Silicon Valley businesses can't seem to hold onto their secrets. Facebook, while exceptionally embattled, isn't alone in its struggles. Apple has suffered constant leaks related to upcoming products, like the iPhone 13. In addition to the secret-spillage, litigation from workers is flying. In August, an Apple senior engineering program manager filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board that alleges workplace harassment. Another employee, a software engineer, followed suit soon after with a complaint that the iPhone maker has been suppressing labor organization.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Aurora, IL
Business
State
Alabama State
City
Aurora, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Fortune

Regulators have Big Tech in a corner

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: If the U.S. imposes more regulations on the technology sector, then these companies — and the dizzying amount of money that tends to follow them around — will simply pack up and go elsewhere. Concerns about facial recognition, say, are valid —...
TECHNOLOGY
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Amazon Fresh hiring for jobs at Promenade store

Global e-commerce giant Amazon has begun hiring for its soon-to-open grocery store at the Westlake Promenade. Among the job opportunities posted this week: food service associate (starting pay $16.90/hour). Amazon Fresh will occupy a 31,000-square-foot space inside the Caruso-owned shopping center that was home to Bristol Farms for many years...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
Person
Dana Carvey
Person
Wayne Campbell
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
Fortune

Facebook’s smart glasses could be as big as Apple Watch

When Facebook debuted its latest gadget—so-called smart glasses, designed in collaboration with the eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica—earlier this month, I completely disregarded them. Having observed the past wreckage of Google Glass and Snap Spectacles, my subconscious delivered its verdict instantly: Dead on arrival. Imagine my surprise then when a friend showed...
ELECTRONICS
CNN

They took a stand against Amazon for their drivers. They say it cost them their businesses

Washington, DC (CNN) — Ryan Schmutzer and Tracy Bloemer, owners of businesses that deliver packages for Amazon in Portland, Oregon, hit their breaking point this spring. Both had run technically independent businesses since 2019 that usually rent vans owned by Amazon, and are paid by Amazon to deliver its packages. The businesses are called "delivery service partners," or DSPs, for short. DSPs have about 20-40 vans and up to 100 employees. The DSP program has expanded to nine countries, creating 158,000 jobs at 2,500 DSPs, according to Amazon.
PORTLAND, OR
delawarepublic.org

Amazon fulfillment center at Boxwood Road continues to hire

The Boxwood Road Amazon fulfillment center is open—but still staffing up. The MTN1 fulfillment center is in the process of hiring to levels required for it to tap into a $3 million taxpayer-funded grant from the state for hiring 1,000 full-time employees. The company has hired around 500 entry-level employees...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Social Finance#Amazon Ceo#Morgan Stanley#Fortune#Target#Cnbc#Russian#Google#The New York Times#Treasury#The Wall Street Journal#Recode Media#Twitter#Facebook
CNBC

Amazon says workers and applicants fired or barred during marijuana screening are now eligible for employment

Amazon said it has "reinstated the employment eligibility" for former workers or applicants who were fired or deferred during marijuana screenings. Amazon ended pre-employment marijuana screenings for most job applicants in June. The company is also lobbying the federal government to legalize marijuana. Amazon is further relaxing its screening policies...
BUSINESS
Macomb Daily

Amazon hiring at recently launched robotics facility in Pontiac

Amazon’s newest facility physically fills the gap left by the former Pontiac Silverdome, a site known well by Torre Brown. Brown, an operations manager at the new facility and Pontiac native who has lived in the city for over 35 years, is in charge of making sure millions of books, laptops, beauty products and more reach their destinations.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fortune

Tim Cook wants a look inside your brain

This March, my wife and I put our daughter into her crib for the first time. Born during the height of New York’s second COVID wave, she was just about three months old and we were eager to get her out of the bassinet next to our bed and into her own room so we could start sleeping something like normal again. (In retrospect, I wonder: were we ever so naive?). Having a newborn during this pandemic was an exercise in testing the limits of one’s nerves, and we were exhausted — but also terrified something could go wrong. There she was, alone and in the dark. What if she hurt herself? Or stopped breathing? How would we know?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Corporate America needs to step up its climate commitments

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning. David Meyer here in Berlin, filling in for Alan. A mere 42.8% of Russell 1000 companies have publicly committed...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Breaking down Amazon’s pandemic hiring spree

Retailer after retailer has gone on a hiring spree this year. But, is it just us, or does it feel like Amazon makes a new push every other week?. Last Tuesday, the e-comm giant said it will add 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers, including delivery, across the US (at an average starting wage of $18/per hour). That’s in addition to hiring 40,000+ new corporate roles.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy