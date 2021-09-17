Amazon just keeps on hiring

This March, my wife and I put our daughter into her crib for the first time. Born during the height of New York’s second COVID wave, she was just about three months old and we were eager to get her out of the bassinet next to our bed and into her own room so we could start sleeping something like normal again. (In retrospect, I wonder: were we ever so naive?). Having a newborn during this pandemic was an exercise in testing the limits of one’s nerves, and we were exhausted — but also terrified something could go wrong. There she was, alone and in the dark. What if she hurt herself? Or stopped breathing? How would we know?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO