Can cameras replace rearview mirrors? Yes, we found

A young man did some work for me recently. When I started to write a check to pay him, he said he didn’t take checks. He asked me to transfer money directly to his phone. I didn’t know how to do that and I didn’t like the idea. After talking past each other, I paid him in cash. Neither of us got what we wanted, but it started me thinking about the changing use of telephones, computers and other tools in the daily life of all of us during my lifetime. Things would never be the same.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO