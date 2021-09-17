CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can cameras replace rearview mirrors? Yes, we found

By Tom Berg
 8 days ago
A driver’s world is filled with multiple images every minute, and how clear they affect how well he pilots his truck. Forward vision is one thing, but for about a century what’s happening alongside and to the rear has been transmitted to a driver’s eyeballs and brain by mirrors mounted just outside the cab. The larger they got, the more they helped. Now advancing technology has brought cameras and video screens to augment and even replace those pieces of glass.

