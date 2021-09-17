CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks vs Titans odds and prediction for NFL Week 2 game

By Jake Luppino
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans finished on opposite ends of the spectrum in their Week 1 bouts. Seattle was the hunter while Tennessee got hunted. But, Week 1 typically leads to an overreaction that isn’t justified as it is only one game. Although, there is no denying that Tennessee needs to play better this Sunday.

3 Seahawks that need to be better in week 3 versus Vikings

The Seahawks are coming off a bad loss to the Titans in week two and several players need to be better in week three for Seattle to beat the Vikings. I say “bad loss” because close games, especially ones where the team has a tow touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, and many times to most difficult to overcome.
Report: Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Unlikely To Play Vs. Seahawks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When the Vikings take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to the roar of fans for the first time in nearly two years, they’ll likely be without one of their best players. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it’s “unlikely” running back Dalvin Cook suits up against the Seattle Seahawks. As the week progressed, there was a less confident tone that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook would play Sunday vs. Seattle due to his sprained ankle, per source. Cook didn’t practice all week, it’s early in season, and going into pre-game warmups it was considered “unlikely” he plays. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)...
