Davis was clearly Zach Wilson's favorite target throughout the game. He was also the most effective receiver for the Jets. The former Titan caught Wilson's only two touchdown passes and has the look of possible WR2. If fantasy managers were able to draft him as their WR3 or even WR4, they should be thrilled with this first showing. He is the best bet to lead the Jets in targets week in and week out and that volume should lead to a lot more fantasy-friendly outings. Despite this being Wilson's first NFL game, he showed a lot of promise and that bodes well for the fantasy prospects of Davis moving forward.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO