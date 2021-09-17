CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Final Week 2 Dolphins Injury Report ... And What It Means

By Alain Poupart
 8 days ago
The news didn't get any better for the Miami Dolphins on Friday when it comes to the wide receiver position.

After head coach Brian Flores announced that newcomer Will Fuller would not play against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Preston Williams was limited in practice and ended up being listed as questionable.

This came a day after Williams, who hasn't played a regular season game since last November, was listed as a full participant.

Furthermore, Williams was listed as having only a foot injury Wednesday and Thursday, but that changed to foot/knee Friday.

Given that Williams began training camp on PUP and practiced sparingly, it's not likely he'll be in the lineup against Buffalo and we're likely to see the same five active wide receivers as for the 17-16 victory against New England in Week 1: DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant and Mack Hollins.

The good news from an injury standpoint is that no other player was given a game status designation, meaning the Dolphins will be at full strength outside of the wide receiver position.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) both were limited on the first day of practice this week, but were full participants the rest of the week.

Buffalo listed three players as questionable for the game Sunday: WR Gabriel Davis (ankle), DT Star Lotulelei (calf) and DE Efe Obada (calf). Lotulelei was a full participant in practice Friday, while the other two were limited.

Also limited at practice Friday was safety Micah Hyde (neck), but he did not get a game status designation, indicating he'll be available to play.

