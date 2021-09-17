Najee Harris has a warning for former Alabama teammate who has to guard T.J. Watt this week

Steelers vs. Bills highlights weren’t pretty, but the Pittsburgh Steelers won 23-16 in an NFL Week 1 slugfest. Shout-out to today’s sponsor, BetQL! Use the following link: https://chatsports.com/steelersql/ and enter the discount code CHATSTEELERS for 25% off any subscription offering at BetQL. Ben Roethlisberger was solid, as was Josh Allen, in the Steelers’ season opener. Najee Harris made his NFL debut but struggled to get going, while TJ Watt made an impactful return following his new contract extension. Steelers injury news was not too bad, as Diontae Johnson and Cameron Sutton both returned to the game after leaving.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO