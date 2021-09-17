CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Berry Gets Candid About Abuse, Being A Black Actress In Hollywood, And Becoming A Director

By Adreon Patterson
 8 days ago
Halle Berry has been regarded as one of Hollywood’s best talents and beauties. But all that acclaim and adulation hasn’t shielded the actress from the harshness of the world. Over the years, Berry has been open and honest about the many tribulations she has faced in her life and career. Just when you thought the Bruised star couldn’t be more open, she decided to reveal some more about her journey. The Oscar winner was candid about her battle with abuse along with her Hollywood career.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CinemaBlend

Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Pleads To Fans To Stop Showing Up At His Home In Honest Video

Encounters between Hollywood stars and fans are just another sign of fame and success. While most of these are cordial and fun, others can veer into awkward, if not dangerous, territory. Unfortunately, Shazam! star Zachary Levi faced the latter. Unlike ones that happen in public places, Levi’s incident came to his front door. Facing such a scary encounter led the actor to post a video about pleading with fans to stop showing up at his home.
MUSIC
