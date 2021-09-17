CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Serious childhood infections may increase autism risk, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Smnwl_0bzbcvpP00
Early childhood infections may increase the risk for autism spectrum disorder, a new study has found. Photo by orzalaga /Pixabay

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Serious infections in infancy appear to increase the risk for autism spectrum disorder in male children, a study published by the journal Scientific Advances found.

The infections that sickened these children included the flu, severe skin infections, fungal infections of the lungs, bacterial food poisoning, whooping cough and hand, foot and mouth disease, they said.

Of the more than 3.6 million children included in the analysis, nearly 23,000 were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder -- roughly 4,400 females and 18,200 males -- the data showed.

Among the male children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder between age 18 months and 4 years, there was a higher prevalence of severe infections that required hospitalization, the researchers said.

While the study does not prove the illnesses cause autism, the researchers said their findings support previous studies showing severe infections, and their effects on the immune systems of children, increases risk for neurological conditions.

Many of these infections cited are preventable with vaccination, according to the researchers.

"Our results strongly suggest that parents should vaccinate their children to avoid serious infections that could increase the probability of autism, and perhaps even other psychiatric disorders," study co-author Alcino J. Silva told UPI in an email.

"This is preventable, and we should do everything we can to counteract the campaign of misinformation that is responsible for the resurgence of childhood diseases that were thought to be wiped out," said Silva, a professor of neurobiology, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA.

About one in 54 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, a range of neuro-developmental conditions that affect learning and behavior, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.

The cause of these disorders is unknown, and it is likely that there are different causes in different children, according to the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Some studies have suggested that risk for autism spectrum disorder is passed within families, while others have pinpointed environmental causes, such as exposure to toxic chemicals, it says.

However, Silva's is not the first study to link childhood infections with increased risk for mental and behavioral health disorders.

Previous research has suggested that viruses passed from mother-to-child before birth may raise the baby's risk for autism spectrum disorder or schizophrenia later in life.

And Shriver Institute researchers have explored the "role of maternal inflammation during pregnancy in the development of neuro-developmental disorders," according to Dr. Alice Kau, a program director at the institute's Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Branch.

This inflammation would be caused by infections that sicken the mother, though those that affect the children during infancy are "being considered as a potential risk" factor for autism spectrum disorder, she said.

For this study, Silva and his colleagues analyzed the medical records of more than 3.6 million children and compared the prevalence of serious infections requiring hospitalization in childhood among those with and without autism spectrum disorders.

In addition, they used mice injected with a chemical that simulates viral infections during infancy and compared their social interaction skills as adults with those of mice not injected with the chemical, they said.

In addition to the higher prevalence of serious infections among male children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, the mice infected in infancy were less likely to exhibit "normal social interaction" behavior compared with uninfected mice, the researchers said.

"The infections activate mechanisms in the brain that interact with gene changes or mutations that predispose children to autism," Silva said.

"These mutations by themselves may not result in autism, but together with strong infections, the kind that require medical attention, they may increase the probability of autism," he said.

Comments / 1

Laurie Balinski
8d ago

are there any studies on women who eat organic while pregnant and the rate of autism?? just curious, the rate of autism seemed to skyrocket after big Ag was allowed to spray roundup on crops like wheat.....

Reply
3
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

STUDY: How long you sleep could increase Alzheimer’s risk

(CNN) - New research shows sleep deprivation in older adults could increase their risk for Alzheimer's disease. People who reported they sleep six hours or less also had elevated levels of beta amyloid. That's a protein found in the brain that isn't fully understood but is considered to cognitive ability...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

These common drugs can increase colon cancer risk

In a new study from Umeå University, Sweden, researchers found a clear link between taking antibiotics and an increased risk of developing colon cancer within the next five to ten years. The impact of antibiotics on the intestinal microbiome is thought to lie behind the increased risk of cancer. In...
CANCER
EatThis

This Can Slash Your Dementia Risk in Half, Says Study

Genetics are what they are—you can't change them. Unfortunately, your genes are one of the primary risk factors for dementia and other forms of cognitive decline. However, there are things you can do to keep memory disorders at bay. And, according to a recent study, one of them can cut your risk of dementia in half, regardless of whether you are genetically predisposed to dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Mental Disorders#Infectious Diseases#Scientific Advances#Biobehavioral Sciences#Shriver Institute
Shropshire Star

Eye conditions linked to increased risk of dementia – study

The research looked at people with age-related macular degeneration, cataracts and diabetes-related eye disease. People with certain eye conditions have an increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. Those with age-related macular degeneration, cataracts and diabetes-related eye disease have a heightened risk, the research found. The new...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that combining melatonin with vancomycin reduces kidney failure

A study by researchers at the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy finds that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. The study, published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
UCLA
powerofpositivity.com

Retina Health May Indicate Alzheimer’s Risk, Study Says

RetA new study led by scientists at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine found that retina health may indicate Alzheimer’s risk. The research discovered that protein deposits called amyloid plaques found in the retinas might indicate similar plaques in the brain. These protein deposits inhibit the function...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find COVID-19 is a vascular disease

In a recent study published in Vascular Pharmacology, researchers found that COVID-19 is more than respiratory disease. They showed evidence indicates that COVID-19 acts as a vascular disease. The finding helps explain why people with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing its severe form. The study is from...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

People With Autism Have Increased Risk of COVID-19

Autistic adults, adults with intellectual disability, and adults with mental health diagnoses have multiple risk factors for infection with COVID-19 and for experiencing more severe disease if they contract COVID-19, according to research from the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute at Drexel University. Identifying risk factors for COVID-19 among autistic adults,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Drinking This Every Day Can Reduce Your Odds Of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and is heavily impacted by what we eat and drink. Heart disease has the unfortunate distinction of being the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. The condition envelops a variety of diseases that range from strokes to high blood pressure. But factoring in this particular drink into your lifestyle can reduce your odds of having a stroke, at least according to a new study.
DRINKS
Telegraph

Autism can be prevented by teaching parents how to interact with their babies, study finds

Two thirds of autism cases could be prevented by treating babies with a simple video intervention, new research shows. In a landmark study, scientists from the University of Manchester and the University of Western Australia found that they could reduce the number of children being diagnosed with autism at the age of three, from 20.5 per cent per cent to 6.7 per cent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
belmarrahealth.com

New Study Sheds Light on Those with Highest Risk for Breakthrough COVID Infection

“Breakthrough” infections have become as big of a health concern as it is a buzzword. A new study, however, has highlighted who has the highest risk of infection despite vaccination. Breakthrough COVID infections are defined as infections that occur even after a person has been fully vaccinated. No vaccine is...
SCIENCE
Woman's World

New Study Identifies Potential Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease — And How to Avoid It

Whether you are concerned for a loved one whose memory just isn’t what it used to be or are hoping to keep your own brain sharp as you age (or both!), the thought of cognitive decline and all that comes with that can feel overwhelming — but it doesn’t have to be inevitable. Today, there is some good news on the research front: A recent study has identified the likely cause of Alzheimer’s disease and some ways to prevent it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Allergies to mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines rare, generally mild, study finds

Allergic reactions to the new mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are rare, typically mild and treatable, and they should not deter people from becoming vaccinated, according to research from the Stanford University School of Medicine. The findings will be published online Sept. 17 in JAMA Network Open. "We wanted to understand the...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new risk factor for severe COVID-19

In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found a protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While many individuals develop only mild or no symptoms upon SARS-CoV-2 infection, others develop severe, life-threatening disease. Researchers have found that...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
UPI News

Study spots people at increased risk for severe breakthrough COVID-19

A study of millions of people vaccinated against COVID-19 has identified those at greatest risk of hospitalization and death after breakthrough infection. The most vulnerable are those who are immunosuppressed from chemotherapy, a recent bone marrow or solid organ transplant, or HIV/AIDS. Also at risk are people with neurological disorders such as dementia and Parkinson's disease, nursing home residents, and those with chronic disorders, including Down syndrome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
185K+
Followers
41K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy