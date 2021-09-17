How to Simplify Your Journey to Zero Trust with NSX Workshops
At its core, Zero Trust is an operational framework that helps enterprises secure modern network environments. Zero Trust insists organizations strip away ambiguity from their security and focus on the basics: committing to a risk-based approach across end-users, networks, data, devices, and much more.
