CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to Simplify Your Journey to Zero Trust with NSX Workshops

By Liz Stephens
vmware.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its core, Zero Trust is an operational framework that helps enterprises secure modern network environments. Zero Trust insists organizations strip away ambiguity from their security and focus on the basics: committing to a risk-based approach across end-users, networks, data, devices, and much more. If you’re ready to take the next step toward built-in, Zero Trust networking (ZTN), we can help. Learn how to successfully implement Zero Trust networking and segmentation strategies at one of our upcoming NSX Network Security Workshop Sessions on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 or on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

blogs.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
paloaltonetworks.com

Zero Trust: Short Answers to Agencies’ Top Questions

Federal agencies have been stepping up efforts to adopt a Zero Trust architecture since May, when President Biden signed the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. Many of these agencies and other organizations in the public sector were already laying the groundwork for Zero Trust before the Executive Order as part of their digital transformation journey, which includes rebuilding and improving their security approach.
POLITICS
Wired

What Is Zero Trust? It Depends What You Want to Hear

For years a concept known as “zero trust” has been a go-to cybersecurity catchphrase, so much so that even the notoriously dilatory federal IT apparatus is going all in. But a crucial barrier to widespread adoption of this next-generation security model is mass confusion over what the term actually means. With cyberattacks like phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise at all time highs, though, something's gotta change, and soon.
STARBUCKS
accountingtoday.com

How to Simplify Practice Management

When you run your own accounting firm, you face a mountain of operational tasks every day. Between generating new business, negotiating contracts, and billing clients, managing administrative tasks can take a significant amount of effort and leave you with less time to get your real job done. Implementing the right tools and strategies in your business will not only lighten your workload and free up time, it can also lead to improved customer communication, increased sales, and more on-time payments.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Democratizing Zero Trust Remote Access for Infrastructure Services

Solving remote access productivity and security challenges for software engineering teams. Today, DevOps has a hard time providing easy, fast, and secure remote access to developer resources in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. In a post-COVID world, where work-from-anywhere and cloud is the norm rather than the exception, it’s crucial to provide quick access while ensuring productivity and security. Developers are adversely affected by the multiple logins required across heterogeneous environments, the risk created by the VPN’s over-privileged access grants and lack of device trust.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsx#Network Security#Data Center#Segmentation#End Users#Nsx Workshops#Zero Trust#Ztn#Vmware Nsx Nsx Network#Nsx Intelligence Live
fedtechmagazine.com

Zero Trust Is No Longer Optional for Agencies. Now What?

Jim Richberg is public sector field CISO at Fortinet. He formerly served as the National Intelligence Manager for Cyber in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where he set national cyber intelligence priorities. President Joe Biden’s May 12 executive order on cybersecurity put federal networks squarely at the...
JOE BIDEN
Network World

Zero Trust, UTM, and Best-of-Breed SASE – Without Compromise!

In today’s cloud-first world, the WAN and network security are more intertwined than ever before. To realize the full promise of digital transformation, work from anywhere, and the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) model, enterprises must transform both their WAN and security architectures to support business applications hosted and accessed from anywhere, by anyone authorized to access them, and from any device.
CELL PHONES
VentureBeat

Zero-trust security could reduce cyber trust gap

Customer trust in companies is increasingly rare, especially when it comes to data management and protection. The trend is accelerating as cyberattacks continue to grow and vendors look to utilize more customer data as part of strategic initiatives. Businesses need more customer data to improve online sales, and how well...
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

Zero Trust Guiding Principles

We are in the midst of a massive paradigm shift in security deployment – one that goes beyond defense-in-depth. Zero Trust builds on the concepts of “don’t trust anyone” (least privilege), “divide and conquer” (network segmentation) and “who-are-you-where-are-you-and-what-are-you-accessing” (risk-based) access. And your new perimeter? It’s Identity. And it can strengthen network, application and data protection. Dive into Optiv’s Zero Trust Field Guide and come away with an understanding of how to explain Zero Trust frameworks to your peers and strategies for using it in your organization.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
VentureBeat

Zero trust: The trusted model for secure data-driven business

This article was written by Arvind Raman, CISO of Mitel. The pandemic has accelerated the evolution of Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) from traditional gatekeepers to business enablers and strategic counselors in our new, increasingly cloud-centric hybrid work environment, but this doesn’t mean we make security secondary. To the contrary, it’s heightened the need for a CISOs expertise. The massive shift to cloud adoption is leaving legacy organizations vulnerable to potential breaches, and security chiefs must find solutions that both protect and provide access to the important information that drives critical business decisions.
ECONOMY
CIO

Transform With Trusted Data: How Good Governance Accelerates Your Data Culture

This is the second post in a three-part series about data and analytics governance. In case you missed it, read the first post to hear from Tableau’s own data governance team. There's a natural tension in many organizations concerning data governance. While IT recognizes its importance to ensure the responsible...
ECONOMY
itopstimes.com

Lookout announces Zero Trust solution that adapts to changes in risk level

Lookout announced its new Zero Trust solution for any app that dynamically adapts based on data sensitivity and on a continuous risk assessment of endpoints and users. The solution is an expansion of Lookout Continuous Conditional Access (CCA), achieved by integrating the company’s Mobile Endpoint Security and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions.
CELL PHONES
inforisktoday.com

Getting Started with Zero Trust

Explore the shifts in the security landscape that led to the creation of ZeroTrust, what the Zero Trust Extended Ecosystem (ZTX) framework looks like today, and how organizations can utilize Okta as the foundation for a successful Zero Trust program now, and in the future. And learn more about:. Establishing...
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

How AI simplifies data management for drug discovery

Calithera Biosciences is a small, Northern California immunotherapy company with a pipeline of drugs in various stages of premarket development for cancer and cystic fibrosis. Like any manufacturer creating complex new products, Calithera keeps track of lots of data. But unlike advanced technology companies in other fields, drug discovery companies...
ENGINEERING
makeuseof.com

What Is a Zero Trust Network and How Does It Protect Your Data?

VPNs have become an integral part of every company’s standard operating procedures. VPNs effectively mask your identity during online activities; nonetheless, there are quite a few downsides to using these software applications these days. More than 1000 VPN servers operated by Pulse Secure got hacked in 2020, leaving critical data...
COMPUTERS
Thrive Global

Rasmus Holst of Wire: “Adopt a Zero Trust approach”

Adopt a Zero Trust approach — Zero Trust is a dynamic and hyper-vigilant security model that employs continuous monitoring and improvement to systems as a proactive defense against cyberthreats. The zero trust approach operates exactly as it’s name entails, assuming that organizations should not automatically trust anything inside or outside its perimeters. Platforms that run on the zero trust framework assume that all data, devices, apps and users both inside or outside of the corporate network are inherently insecure and, therefore, must be authenticated/verified before being granted access.
ECONOMY
vmware.com

Clarification on Resource Pools

I'd like to know if my plan for deploying resource pools is correct. We have a few departments that create virtual machines frivolously, and I'd like use a resource pool to give them a finite amount of memory and CPU. When they hit the limit we've set they shouldn't be able to create/power on VM's in their pool until they clean things up.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Queries related to SDWAN 4.4

Firstly, I could not find a location for SD-WAN, therefore, posting this in NSX discussions. Hypervisor by ADVA (openstack based) Can we install SDWAN edge & controller software on ADVA ?. What are the license requirements ?. Which node requires license (Orchestrator / Controller / edge) ?. Is it mandatory...
COMPUTERS
securityintelligence.com

Zero Trust: Follow a Model, Not a Tool

The zero trust model is going mainstream, and for good reason. The rise in advanced attacks, plus IT trends that include the move to hybrid cloud and remote work, demand more exacting and granular defenses. Zero trust ensures verification and authorization for every device, every application and every user gaining...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Lifecycle manager and Guest Introspection VIB epsec-mux

I'm faced with a similar issue as already discussed here, but in my case the Lifecycle Manager tells me it will uninstall the Guest Introspection VIB. existing cluster with ESXi 6.7 hosts and NSX for Guest Introspection. added new hosts prepared with ESXi 7.0.2 (NSX VIB was installed automatically) migrated...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware 14 - Connect To Server time out

Hi not sure if this is a setup issue with VMware 14 or ESXI 6.5. I have moved routers and IP of the server (running on a DD-WRT Netgear r8000), I had to change the gateway, IP and subnet when I moved the router. I updated ESXI server and I can connect to the server via web GUI, connect via SSH(when it activate the service) and can ping the IP of the server.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy