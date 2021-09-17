CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. administers about 384 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters
 8 days ago
OSU student Ashlyn Gerlach of Saint Henry, Ohio, receives her second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a clinic at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

The United States has administered 383,994,877 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 464,315,725 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 383,038,403 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 16 out of 462,384,885 doses delivered.

The agency said 211,097,597 people had received at least one dose, while 180,572,171 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

Over two million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reuters

Reuters

