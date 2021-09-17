Here’s who Carolina Hurricanes fans should pay attention to in the prospect tourney

The Prospects Showcase has come and gone, so now it’s time to talk about which players established themselves as the next Gretzky, Lidstrom or Hasek. In all seriousness, these tournaments are pretty meaningless and all for players to get some extra time working with NHL coaches and staff. Still, it’s a good time for fans and teams to get an idea of where their prospects are at in their development, who improved over the past season and more. Nobody is going to make the team due to a strong performance in rookie camp, but getting extra development time is important for a lot of prospects.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO