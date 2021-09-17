A Northeast Portland Ice Cream Dream Will Come True, New Zealand Style

New Zealand will soon meet Northeast Portland at a new ice cream shop on NE Fremont. Nico’s Ice Cream describes its style as “New Zealand real fruit ice cream”—fruit blended with vanilla ice cream in a special machine before your eyes, dispensed soft serve–style into a cone or cup. But there’s something distinctly Oregon about the whole thing: Nico Vergara, owner of Nico’s, uses Oregon berries blended with Tillamook vanilla ice cream. Now the Northeast Portland–raised Grant High alum is bringing New Zealand style ice cream to a brick-and-mortar on Fremont.