CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Semiconductor stocks slump, but they could soon return to records, traders say

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraig Johnson of Piper Sandler and Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading share their top picks in the chip space as the group falters. With CNBC's Seema Mody.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Despite recent market tumult, top Wall Street analysts see upside in these stocks

Though the market has been volatile, analysts are spotting opportunities for upside among select companies. Tipranks is able to cut through the market noise by aggregating data to show which financial analysts are consistently making the right calls, and provides that information on an easy-to-digest platform. From electric vehicles to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor#Cnbc
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carnival, Nike, Match and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Carnival — Carnival shares rose 3% after the cruise line said voyages for the third quarter were cash flow positive and expects this to continue. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line gained about 3% and Royal Caribbean added 2.8%. Match Group —...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

The Final Call: MKTX & IBM

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
STOCKS
CNBC

The financial stock no one's talking about

A look at the financial stock no one's paying attention to right now, MarketAxess. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of...
STOCKS
CNBC

Final Trades: RDSa, CVX & URA

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Brian Kelly, Pete Najarian and Nadine Terman.
MARKETS
The Independent

London markets drop into red as trader caution returns

The London markets’ recent rally lost steam on Friday as traders acted cautiously ahead of the weekend with jitters around the German election.Stocks are slightly higher for the week despite navigating concerns over Evergrande – amid fears of a potential default at the embattled Chinese property giant – and central Bank updates, with traders taking an unsurprising breather.The FTSE 100 closed 26.87 points, or 0.38%, lower at 7,051.48 on Friday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “As we come to the end of the week, we look set for another negative session, which would neatly bookend a...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now

Let me be clear: No one knows with any level of certainly when the next recession is going to happen. No one. But that doesn't stop strategists at big banks or talking heads on financial news outlets from trying to make predictions. And particularly as of late, concerns including higher inflation, the Fed's policies, and the ongoing pandemic are all complicating things more for investors.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy