Hansen Heating and Air, based in Mobile, has been acquired by Florida-based Air Pros USA, according toBusiness Alabama. Hansen has operated in Mobile and Baldwin counties and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast since 2006. In addition to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning installation and repair, it also offers plumbing and electrical services. Owner Chad Setchell will continue to oversee operations in the region. The acquisition doubles the reach of Air Pros, according to the company, giving it more than 350 vehicles and 500 technicians, plus a customer base exceeding 100,000. It expands Air Pros’ reach to seven states and 12 metro areas.

MOBILE, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO