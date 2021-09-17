First Looks At Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary will be here SOON! As we slowly inch closer to October 1, 2021, Disney is revealing more exciting news of what’s to come for the 18-month long celebration. We’ve seen the arrival of the Disney “Fab 50” golden sculpture collection unveiled at EPCOT. EPCOT’s newest restaurant, Space 220, is scheduled to open soon. Plus, EPCOT’s newest attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, will open to the public on October 1. As if all that isn’t enough, we’ll see EPCOT transform at night with its new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious. More so than just fireworks and projections, even the iconic Spaceship Earth will be transformed as one of Disney World’s four Beacons of Magic. Now, a Disney Imagineer is providing a first look at the transformation we can all expect to encounter as of October 1, 2021.

