CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Forget inflation. This billionaire investor worries about democracy

By By Matt Egan, CNN Business
WLFI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Rubenstein is shrugging off fears of runaway inflation and concerns about looming tax hikes. The private equity billionaire is far more worried these days about the state of American democracy. "We don't have bipartisanship. We have enormous amounts of tension between the two parties," Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Billionaire fund manager Gundlach debunks ‘transitory' inflation

Billionaire bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach worries the manufacturing sector is flashing signs that inflation will be more than just "transitory." Inventories remain at a "very, very low level," Gundlach, CEO and chief investment officer of Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, which has $137 billion in assets under management, said during a conference call Tuesday evening. "This is not supportive of inflation being transitory."
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jason Furman
Person
David Rubenstein
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sheila Bair
Person
Donald Trump
Fortune

What investors should worry about more than a government shutdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. As we leave the summer months behind, the market is facing a multitude of potential risks, including the pace of Federal Reserve tapering, the debt ceiling debate, and a looming government shutdown set for October.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Democracy#Washington Dc#Interest Rates#The Carlyle Group#Cnn#The Treasury Department#Americans#Republican#Harvard University#The Federal Reserve#Congress
CBS News

Fed ready to start reeling in emergency stimulus measures as economy heals

Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Worried About Inflation? Add Real Assets With ASET

In times of inflation, it helps to add real assets, and exchange traded fund (ETF) investors can do this all with one fund: the FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET). A study by global investment firm BlackRock showed that real assets can outperform stocks and bonds in an inflationary...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy