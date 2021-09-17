Forget inflation. This billionaire investor worries about democracy
David Rubenstein is shrugging off fears of runaway inflation and concerns about looming tax hikes. The private equity billionaire is far more worried these days about the state of American democracy. "We don't have bipartisanship. We have enormous amounts of tension between the two parties," Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle...
A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time.
In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again.
The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all.
The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
Journey with us, if you will, all the way back to August 2019. In a budget deal passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, Washington suspended the U.S. debt limit for two years — two years in which Republicans refrained from pitching a fit every time the U.S. needed to borrow more money.
Billionaire bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach worries the manufacturing sector is flashing signs that inflation will be more than just "transitory." Inventories remain at a "very, very low level," Gundlach, CEO and chief investment officer of Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, which has $137 billion in assets under management, said during a conference call Tuesday evening. "This is not supportive of inflation being transitory."
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. As we leave the summer months behind, the market is facing a multitude of potential risks, including the pace of Federal Reserve tapering, the debt ceiling debate, and a looming government shutdown set for October.
The Federal Reserve has bet that high U.S. inflation will fade back to pre-pandemic lows in the next year or so, but if the wager is wrong it could create more hardship for millions of people and even sap an economic recovery.
Angela Merkel blew off Biden when he tried to call her first after taking office, per the Wall Street Journal. Merkel brushed off the "symbolism" of Biden wanting to reach out to before other world leaders as "irrelevant." The snub from Merkel, who is stepping down as chancellor, shows disillusionment...
Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
The global equity market is taking a hit today as investors worry about the high debt levels of one of China’s largest real estate developers. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, benchmarks of the overall stock market, were down more than 2% on Monday. The Chinese company Evergrande has more than...
In times of inflation, it helps to add real assets, and exchange traded fund (ETF) investors can do this all with one fund: the FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET). A study by global investment firm BlackRock showed that real assets can outperform stocks and bonds in an inflationary...
A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
