Republican Goshen first selectman candidate is longtime volunteer

GOSHEN — Longtime resident and volunteer Todd Carusillo is running for first selectman, “for the love of the town of Goshen.”. “I’ve been here for 40 years, and I want to see the town continue in the same direction,” said Carusillo, who was endorsed by the Republican Town Committee earlier this summer. “(First Selectman Robert Valentine) Bob has done a great job, and it’s sad to see him go. I want to continue the work he’s done.”