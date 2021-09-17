CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We need this money': Parents report problems receiving September child tax credit

By Alicia Adamczyk, @AliciaAdamczyk
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IRS said it distributed the third advance child tax credit payments this week with no major hiccups. But more than 200 parents contacted CNBC Make It on Friday to say they haven't yet received the third direct deposit, despite getting the first two with no problem. The third CTC...

Motley Fool

Boosted Child Tax Credit May Be Getting More Parents Back to Work

Those extra payments may be making it more feasible for parents to return to the labor force. Prior to 2021, the Child Tax Credit was worth up to $2,000 per child, only $1,400 of which was refundable. And to receive the credit, parents had to file a tax return and wait for their money to be paid in the form of a refund.
PERSONAL FINANCE
jocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – Is My COLA Increase Based On My Current SS Benefit?

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: I started collecting SS when I turned 70 to maximize my income. One factor that is never mentioned is that the annual cost of living increase appears to be based on the previous year’s payment. I’ve talked to others who are about my age (77) and we talked about how much of an adder we will receive. Those who collected earlier always get much less than I do. So, it appears that the annual increase is based on previous year’s payment and not on the original payment from when I started collecting, so it has a compounding impact. Frequently the increase received by those who collected early covers the Medicare increase plus a small adder, whereas I have been getting a much larger increase. Can you comment? Signed: Wondering.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Why is my child tax credit less this month?

The IRS said Friday that a "technical issue" prevented some eligible Americans from receiving the Sept. 15 advance child tax credit payment on time, but that the payments should arrive soon. The agency said in a statement that it estimates fewer than 2% of eligible recipients didn't get their payment...
INCOME TAX
foxbaltimore.com

September stimulus check update - some payments delayed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The expanded federal Child Tax Credit has already delivered billions of dollars into the hands of families across the country. It was expanded to a maximum of $3,000 per child through the American Rescue Plan. The latest round of payments was supposed to go out on September 15, 2021. However, it appears the payments have been delayed for some people.
BALTIMORE, MD
CNET

You could be missing out on money if the IRS doesn't know you moved. Here's why

If you're still waiting for a child tax credit check or one of the three stimulus check payments there's a reason why your money may be missing: The IRS may not know that you've moved. And even though you may have informed the United States Postal Service of your new address, not all post offices forward government checks. Forgetting to do this can result in you missing out on thousands of dollars.
PERSONAL FINANCE

