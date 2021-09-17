Former Wicomico Day School employee charged with felony theft
SALISBURY, Md. – A former employee of a Salisbury school has been charged with felony theft following an investigation. We’re told the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on August 25th from the owner of Wicomico Day School who had discovered numerous charges/purchases made on credit cards issued to the business. It was reported that these items were not approved by the school and were not purchased for the school.www.wmdt.com
