Philadelphia, PA

Meet the Eagles Cheerleaders: James Legette

By Jillian Oddo
philadelphiaeagles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Legette is one of the rookies on the Eagles Cheerleaders. Born and raised in Philadelphia, performing is a part of Legette's DNA. Legette not only brings his dancing skills to the team, but he is also quite the gymnast. You can witness some amazing tumbling passes on the sidelines this season. As his passion for dancing and performing runs through his veins, his true passion is to inspire the next generation.

