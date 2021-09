With Kimmel's contract up next summer, the late-night host recently told Howard Stern he was “vacillating” over whether to keep his show going. “First of all, we want to stay in business with Jimmy for many, many years to come," said ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich. "He’s the king of late-night, he’s the longest-serving host of any current late-night shows. He had a really great year last year, beating Fallon in adults 18-49 for the first time ever, so as long as Jimmy wants to be on ABC, we’d love to have him.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO