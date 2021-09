Christian Louboutin’s signature red-soled pumps left their mark at the 2021 Met Gala. Whether it was model Karlie Kloss or actress Jordan Alexander, the French designer’s shoes made a statement in both colorful and neutral tones. They also followed a classic shoe trend of the evening, pointed-toe pumps — which were worn by an array of stars for the “Oscars of fashion.” Kaia Gerber, one of the first celebrities to arrive at the event, was the picture of elegance in a black Oscar de la Renta gown and a matching Omega watch for her Gala debut. The model’s dress featured a strapless...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO