CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Patrick Dempsey was 'terrorizing the set' before exiting 'Grey's Anatomy,' former producer claims in new book: 'Some cast members had all sorts of PTSD with him'

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaUnW_0bzbaIuq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6CX6_0bzbaIuq00
Patrick Dempsey.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

McDreamy did not spread the McLove on the set of "Grey's Anatomy," a new book claims.

"How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy" by Entertainment Weekly's editor-at-large Lynette Rice takes readers inside the making of ABC's hit medical drama through the memories of people who have worked or are currently working on the show.

In an excerpt of the book published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, former executive producer James D. Parriott accuses Patrick Dempsey of "terrorizing the set" during the later years of his tenure on "Grey's."

"Some cast members had all sorts of PTSD with him," Parriott said. "He had this hold on the set where he knew he could stop production and scare people."

"Grey's Anatomy" creator and former showrunner Shonda Rhimes (who was succeeded by Krista Vernoff as of season 14 ) was reportedly very "protective" of Dempsey's character Dr. Derek Shepherd. He was meant to be "the ideal man," Dempsey once said.

But off-camera, in Dempsey's final days on set, "he and Shonda were at each other's throats," Parriott claimed, telling Rice that he was asked to come in and facilitate Dempsey's exit because of "HR issues."

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo also reportedly had problems getting along with her on-screen husband in real life. Former co-executive producer and writer Jeannine Renshaw told Rice that Pompeo was "frustrated" with Dempsey toward the end of his tenure.

"She would get angry that he wasn't working as much," Renshaw said, according to THR's excerpt of the book. "She was very big on having things be fair. She just didn't like that Patrick would complain that 'I'm here too late' or 'I've been here too long' when she had twice as many scenes in the episode as he did."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwFXl_0bzbaIuq00
"Grey's Anatomy" cast members with ET host Mary Hart and Shonda Rhimes in 2007.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

However, not all of Dempsey's former coworkers had negative things to say about working with him; some expressed that they understood his tense position on set.

"All of these actresses were getting all this power. All the rogue actresses would go running to Shonda and say, 'Hey, Patrick's doing this. Patrick's late for work. He's a nightmare,'" an unnamed "longtime crew member" told Rice. The same person also said Dempsey was "miserable" and "had no one to talk to" at work.

Based on the excerpt shared by THR, "How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy" is set to give readers shocking insight into the politics on the "Grey's Anatomy" set in the past. But clearly, whatever happened behind-the-scenes didn't completely sour Dempsey on the show and his costars. The actor returned to "Grey's Anatomy" in season 17 for a multi-episode arc in which Derek visits Meredith in her dreams while she battles COVID-19.

Representatives for Dempsey, Rhimes, and Pompeo didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. A representative for ABC declined to comment when reached by Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

This Grey's Anatomy star is fronting a new series and it sounds brilliant

Grey's Anatomy fans listen up! Former star of the medical drama, Jesse Williams, is going to be fronting a brand new drama series on Hulu and it sounds seriously good. The American actor, who waved goodbye to his role as Jackson Avery in the ABC show earlier this year, will be appearing in Olga Dies Dreaming – a series adaptation of the upcoming novel of the same name, written by Xochitl Gonzalez.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another familiar face for season 18

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another character for the upcoming season, premiering later this month. ABC's long-running medical drama has already confirmed Meredith Grey's late mother Ellis, played by Kate Burton, will come back for "multiple episodes". Moreover, The Umbrella Academy star Kate Walsh has taken to Instagram to announce she will return to Grey's as Dr Addison Montgomery.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Krista Vernoff
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Mary Hart
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Popculture

Katherine Heigl Claims Real Reason for 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit Had Little to Do With Feud Rumors

An unauthorized book about the behind-the-scenes happenings of long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy is on the way, and the tea that it spills is piping hot. How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy was written by author Lynette Rice, and The Daily Telegraph published a juicy excerpt ahead of the book's Sept. 21 release date. In this excerpt, the truth behind Katherine Heigl's controversial exit came to light.
TV SERIES
987thebull.com

The Real Reason Patrick Dempsey Was Killed Off ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Many fans are STILL not over McDreamy checking out of “Grey’s Anatomy”. But a new book called “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy” by author Lynette Rice shares the behind-the-scenes. Producers, former cast members, and even Patrick gave quotes for the book that painted the...
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Grey’s Anatomy: Sandra Oh Addresses Cristina Yang Return Rumors

Fans who have been wishing for alum Sandra Oh to reprise her iconic character Dr. Cristina Yang can now set aside their hopes for her return for the actress has clarified that the long-running medical drama is a time in her past. Fans were very expectant of her character’s return...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy#Ep#Mclove#Entertainment Weekly#Abc#Thr
AOL Corp

Katherine Heigl says she 'ambushed' writers on 'Grey's Anatomy' after withdrawing her name for Emmys consideration

In 2008, Katherine Heigl created a stir — and, she says, a "reputation for being difficult" — when she withdrew her name from Emmy consideration despite her portrayal of Dr. Izzie Stevens on Grey's Anatomy being awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series the year before. At the time, the actress explained that she "did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination," a statement she now says "wasn't very nice or fair" to the show's writers.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Grey's Anatomy Cast Spills New Secrets Behind the Show's Most Shocking Exits

Some deaths at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are truly unforgettable. For longtime viewers of Grey's Anatomy, they've seen their fair share of doctors roll up their sleeves and say goodbye to the long-running ABC series. While some get a proper TV funeral, others disappear without a trace, leaving some fans wondering, 'What really happened to that cast member?' Fortunately, a new book may just hold the answers. Just in time for season 18, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy is set to be released on Sept. 21. Author Lynette Rice shares behind-the-scenes secrets about a show that became a pop culture staple. And with new interviews from show creator...
TV SERIES
Best Life

This TV Star Left His Show After "Terrorizing the Set," Producer Says

When Derek Shepherd met his end via a car accident on the 11th season of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked. After all, Patrick Dempsey seemed to be just as crucial to the medical drama as star Ellen Pompeo, and Meredith and Derek (or MerDer, if you're in that deep) were the show's central romance. Now, thanks to a new book about the making of the TV staple, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy by journalist Lynette Rice, some new information has come to light about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Dempsey's 2015 exit from the show. Read on to find out why one executive producer said the star was "terrorizing the set" and how his relationship with his colleagues reportedly deteriorated.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Bombshell: How Patrick Dempsey's 'Terrorizing' Behavior Led To McDreamy Death

The Grey’s Anatomy drama doesn’t end when the cameras stop rolling. Ever since Isaiah Washington’s alleged use of a homophobic slur led to his exit from the series, Shondavision fans have been treated to behind-the-scenes headlines almost as shocking as what’s happening on their screens. And, while fans might have been privy to some of the tension involving Patrick Dempsey ahead of his Season 11 departure, a new unauthorized book makes some pretty strong claims regarding “HR issues” with the actor that resulted in the decision to kill off Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd.
TV SERIES
wmleader.com

The Alleged Story About Patrick Dempsey’s Exit From Grey’s

It’s a beautiful day to spill Grey’s Anatomy tea. In an excerpt from Lynette Rice‘s new book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy—which was first obtained by The Hollywood Reporter—it was revealed that there wasn’t just drama in the scripts of the ABC medical show. Specifically, through interviews conducted with Grey’s stars and producers, the origin story behind Patrick Dempsey‘s exit was discussed, and, frankly, it left us needing a crash cart.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

TODAY exclusive: Isaiah Washington speaks about his 'Grey's Anatomy' firing in new book

As “Grey’s Anatomy” enters its 18th season this fall, fans of the ABC medical drama can read dramatic details about what allegedly went on behind the scenes in past seasons in a new book by Lynette Rice called “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy,” out Tuesday. Excerpts about Patrick Dempsey and Katherine Heigl’s respective exits from the show have been detailed in early excerpts, and now TODAY can exclusively share another chapter titled “‘He’s Gone. I’m Free’ Or, How Isaiah Washington Brought Shame to Seattle Grace,” in which cast and crew discuss the controversial firing of the actor who brought Dr. Preston Burke to life.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Vet Justin Chambers Opens Up About Why He Left The ABC Drama

Justin Chambers scrubbed out of Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Alex Karev back in early 2020 after 15 years. His ending was not the best and many fans were heartbroken about his departure. As one of the last remaining originals on the show, his exit came as a big shock. But just why did he choose to leave after so long? The actor opened up about why he left the ABC medical drama.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Patrick Dempsey Posted on Instagram After 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit Drama Reports Surface

Patrick Dempsey seems unbothered by recent alleged stories of his past resurfacing. On Tuesday, the 55-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy actor, who portrayed Dr. Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, on the ABC medical drama for a decade, posted a selfie on Instagram from the open road. In the photo, Patrick wore biking attire, including a dark helmet and mirrored sunglasses. With a stunning view of the ocean in the background, he smiled and snapped the picture.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

137K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy