CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Amazon pledged zero-carbon status for HQ2, including PenPlace. This is what that would take.

By Hannah Denham
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon has committed to carbon neutrality, including at the PenPlace buildings planned for its HQ2 campus. These are the changes that experts say are necessary for the design to comply.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

More companies are pledging 'net-zero' emissions to fight climate change — here's what that really means

Companies and countries are pledging "net-zero emissions," but that doesn't mean they went carbon-free. They can switch partially to clean energy and offset the rest by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or eliminating emissions elsewhere. Critics argue that "carbon credits" — like planting trees or funding sustainability initiatives abroad...
ENVIRONMENT
Tom's Guide

Nespresso joins Climate Pledge to cut carbon emissions to zero by 2040

Nespresso is one of the latest brands to join the Amazon-organized ‘Climate Pledge’ movement, aiming to reduce their carbon emissions to net zero by 2040. HP, Procter and Gamble, Salesforce and ASOS are also recent additions to the companies looking to eliminate their carbon footprint within the next 20 years.
ENVIRONMENT
autodesk.com

The Path to Net-Zero Carbon: Stabilizing Climate Change Takes a (Global) Village

Firefighters battle infernos from Lake Tahoe ski lifts. A hurricane reverses the flow of the Mississippi River. Thermometers read 121 degrees Fahrenheit—in Canada. A dip in gravity is detected in the Antarctic ice sheet. Sound like some kind of futuristic dystopian disaster movie? These scenes are real; they’re happening right now; and they’re fueled by climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
dailycoffeenews.com

Blue Bottle Pledges Carbon Neutrality by 2024 with In-House Scheme

Oakland, California-based specialty coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee has pledged to reach a form of carbon neutrality by 2024. The commitment extends to its United States and Asia operations. The company says the in-house carbon neutrality scheme will involve “fundamental” changes to its business operations and supply chain relationships, from...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penplace
Washington Business Journal

Amazon reportedly plans to open department stores. Here's where those should go in the D.C. area.

Amazon.com Inc., the e-commerce giant that many brick-and-mortar retailers blame for the precipitous decline in their business, is reportedly diving deeper into brick-and-mortar retail. Along with its Amazon Fresh grocery stores, Amazon Go convenience stores and Amazon Books and Amazon 4-Star, here comes Amazon’s version of the department store, The...
BUSINESS
Washington Business Journal

Criterion Systems buys Reston data science firm

Six months after it purchased intelligence contractor Realm Consulting Inc., Criterion Systems Inc. made another move on Tuesday, acquiring Protas Solutions Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Like the Realm purchase, the move follows the Vienna information technology services company’s strategy to build out a robust portfolio of...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Asos, Holt Renfrew, Selfridges and More Sign Amazon’s Climate Pledge to Be Net Zero by 2040

More companies have signed onto Amazon’s Climate Pledge in an effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2040. On Monday, 86 new companies signed the pledge, including online retailer Asos, Canadian luxury department store chain Holt Renfrew and U.K. department store chain Selfridges. When Amazon introduced its Climate Pledge in 2019, it made a commitment to be net zero by 2040, 10 years ahead of the goal for the Paris Agreement. Now, more than 200 global companies have joined the pledge, representing more than 7 million employees across 26 industries in 21 countries. “I believe that now, more than ever, companies like Amazon have...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
actionnewsnow.com

More than 200 companies joined a pledge to hit net-zero carbon by 2040

More than 200 companies, including Twitter, Salesforce and Procter & Gamble, signed a climate pledge that aims to reduce their carbon emissions over the next two decades. The project is part of a collaboration between Amazon and the advocacy group Global Optimism. "The breadth of industry that's committed to this,...
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

The Climate Pledge Announces 86 New Signatories, Including Procter & Gamble, HP, and Salesforce, Signaling Their Commitment to Achieving Net-Zero Carbon by 2040 or Sooner

More than 200 global organizations have now joined The Climate Pledge and are pursuing ambitious carbon-reduction activities, including operational changes in the race to fight climate change. Amazon and Global Optimism announced that more than 200 companies have now signed The Climate Pledge. The 86 new signatories joining The Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

'Carbon Footprint' and 'Net Zero' Don't Mean What You Think

Almost every day, Motherboard reporters receive press releases from companies and governments large and small boasting of some new effort to reduce emissions. While it is obviously a good thing these entities—or, at least, their PR departments—are thinking about their environmental impacts, we've also noticed an unfortunate trend. These releases routinely misuse and abuse basic climate change concepts. In some cases, they even introduce new and misleading terms by slapping "green" or "eco" in front of some pollutant.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Shropshire architects among first to sign up to zero carbon pledge

A firm of Shropshire architects has become one of the first in the county to sign up to a nationwide pledge to become a net carbon business by 2050. Base Architecture is one of only a handful of organisations in the county and the third in Shrewsbury to have joined the Government’s SME Business Climate Hub.
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

The hollow promise of net-zero carbon pledges

Countries and corporations around the globe are talking up their climate credentials, pledging to achieve "net-zero" carbon or become "carbon neutral" in the next few decades. Unfortunately, there are no standard guidelines for achieving net zero or carbon neutral emissions. That means companies and countries can create their own definitions.
ENVIRONMENT
Commercial Observer

How Amazon HQ2 Developer JBG SMITH Decarbonized Its Portfolio

After a nearly biblical summer of climate disasters, talk of sustainability in the real estate industry has taken on a new urgency. The real estate industry emits 40 percent of all greenhouse gases, and while some local governments are inching forward with climate regulation on the industry, many real estate companies are taking the initiative themselves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Watertown Public Opinion

Poet, the largest biofuel producer in US, pledges to be carbon neutral by 2050

The largest biofuels producer in the U.S. wants to be carbon neutral by 2050. Poet, an ethanol producer headquartered in Sioux Falls, committed Wednesday in its first sustainability report that its bioprocessing facilities would be net-zero in carbon emissions by 2050. Additionally, the company plans to reduce its greenhouse gas...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
BBC

Green jobs: The UK’s future zero carbon industries

The UK’s transition to zero carbon will be a key issue in the upcoming COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. It will mean the formation of new industries and jobs which didn’t exist a generation ago. Beth Campbell, 21, is a research assistant at a vertical farm in Scunthorpe which uses...
ECONOMY
Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/washington

Comments / 0

Community Policy