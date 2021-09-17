Help Name Sam Adams’ New Brew Made From Hops That Went to Space

TikTok trends may come and go, but the ones who insert a bit of creativity into their take on the trend tend to make the most memorable videos that come out on top. Main Street Creamery, an ice cream shop in Old Wethersfield, Connecticut recently took the newly-trending "I could be brown, I could be blue" sound on TikTok, and showed off their various ice cream flavors during the short-form video. The song, called "MIKA" and originally created by Grace Kelly, mentions various colors in its lyrics, and for a creamery with a rainbow of sweet treats at their disposal, this surely was the perfect opportunity to go out into the beautiful sunshine and have a little fun.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO