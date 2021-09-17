CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Zach Wilson stand a chance against Mac Jones and Belichick? | On Site

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TroXl_0bzbXZdU00

USA TODAY Sports reporter Andy Vasquez looks at how New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson measures up heading into his first test with the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick Sunday. Check out how that matchup affects the odds in On Site.

The Jets are 5.5-point underdogs at Tipico Sportsbook

NFL odds, picks and predictions after watching the video.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

NESN

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's what Mac Jones said to Zach Wilson after Patriots beat Jets

Beyond the fact they'll meet twice a year as members of the New England Patriots and New York Jets, quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zach Wilson will be forever linked as members of the 2021 NFL Draft class. Through one meeting, it's a decided advantage for Jones, who watched his counterpart...
NFL
State
New York State
CBS Boston

The Tom Brady Camp Is Pouring Gasoline On Fire Of Bucs-Patriots Hype

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — With the Buccaneers’ much-hyped Week 4 visit to play the Patriots in Foxboro drawing closer, Tom Brady isn’t saying anything inflammatory. The people in Brady’s inner circle? That’s a different story. In recent days, Brady’s personal trainer/business partner, Brady’s father, and Brady’s personal interviewer (yes, he’s got one of those) have all made comments about the quarterback’s time in New England. Specifically, they all touched on the fractured relationship with Bill Belichick and how that led to the end of Brady’s tenure with the Patriots. Most recently it was Alex Guerrero. The godfather to one of...
NFL
Person
Mac Jones
Boston Herald

Patriots coach Bill Belichick shrugs off learning anything about Mac Jones’ toughness

Part of the reason Mac Jones’ was so impressive during Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Dolphins, was how well the rookie quarterback stood up to being hit. The Dolphins certainly did a great job welcoming Jones to the NFL, popping him at every turn. In all, they registered nine quarterback hits. Jones, however, was unfazed, delivering clutch plays, particularly on third down (converting 11 for 16 attempts) while absorbing blow after blow.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Shares His First Impression Of Zach Wilson

There’s nothing worse for a rookie quarterback than going up against a defense coached by Bill Belichick. Unfortunately for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, he’ll have to deal with Belichick’s defense on Sunday when his team faces the New England Patriots. Wilson went through some highs and lows in...
NFL
#Jets#Sports Betting#American Football#Usa Today Sports#The New England Patriots#Tipico Sportsbook Nfl#Sportsbookwire#Bearswire#Falconswire#Lionswire#Raiderswire
NESN

What Has Bill Belichick Seen From Jets Rookie Quarterback Zach Wilson?

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a favorable track record against rookie quarterbacks and he’ll have his first taste of the Class of 2021 with New York Jets signal-caller Zach Wilson. Wilson, who was selected No. 2 overall behind...
NFL
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson on the Patriots

When Sam Darnold faced the Patriots we all heard about how he saw ghosts. Bill Belichick hasn’t been kind to rookie quarterbacks. New Jets QB, Zach Wilson, spoke to the media on Wednesday and was asked about the Patriots. Your first go at the Patriots, obviously, thoughts kind of going...
NFL
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

5 Jets players to watch against the Patriots, including QB Zach Wilson

"You've got to be sticking to your receivers...he's looking to launch that thing." If we’re being completely honest: no, the Patriots should have no problem beating the Jets on Sunday. New England’s division rival to the south looks primed to be one of the worst teams in the league once...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones' extra blocking vs. Jets earns praise from Belichick

Mac Jones went above and beyond his job description Sunday. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback didn't exactly light it up as a passer, completing 22 of 30 passes for 186 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. But Jones threw his body around on two separate occasions -- once while helping push running back Damien Harris into the end zone, and again while throwing an effective cut block on a Kendrick Bourne end-around.
NFL
