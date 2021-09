Oregon reported 2,099 new known cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 1,002 hospitalized patients. The number of cases had been declining for roughly the first week of September. But for more than a week now, they have plateaued. The number of hospitalizations Friday, however, continued a declining trend -- down 25 patients from the previous day and nearly 18% since Sept. 1.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO