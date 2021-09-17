CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

AT&T is now offering an incredible iPhone 13 Pro deal for free with trade-in

By Claudia Watkins
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pre-orders for Apple’s latest devices are now live and some tempting iPhone 13 Pro deals have already emerged. Right now, AT&T is giving customers the opportunity to bag the iPhone 13 Pro for free with an eligible trade-in. Currently, AT&T’s iPhone 13 Pro deal allows you to trade-in your old...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#T C
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 6 is a steal at Amazon today — but hurry!

If you’re always on the lookout for Apple deals, now’s not the time to relax as retailers are rolling out discounts after Apple’s California Streaming event that unveiled the iPhone 13, 9th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPad Mini, and Apple Watch Series 7. For shoppers who have been waiting for smartwatch deals, you might want to spring for Apple Watch deals, which include Amazon’s $70 price cut for the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, making it more affordable at just $329 compared to its original price of $399.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

iPhone 13 Pro to offer new 1TB option

Apple’s big annual event is barely two days away, but that isn’t stopping last-minute leaks from flowing in. Despite Apple’s recent legal efforts, a lot about the iPhone 13 has already been leaked, but there’s always room for some last-minute surprises. Ming-chi Kuo, however, may have stolen Apple’s thunder, revealing that this year’s iPhone will see a refreshed selection of storage configurations that will offer higher storage capacities while also saying goodbye to a 64GB option.
CELL PHONES
CNET

The biggest iPhone 13 feature isn't on a spec sheet. It's in the trade-in offers

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 and 13 Pro lines look to offer plenty of welcome improvements. Battery life is longer, there are nifty camera tricks, better displays and even some new color options. While this "S" year upgrade isn't as significant as last year's redesign and inclusion of 5G, there is enough here that Apple will still likely move many, many millions of iPhones.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Phone Arena

iPhone 13 trade-in price and carrier deals already announced

The new iPhone 13 lineup is here and trade-in pricing and special carrier deals are already present. Pre-orders start this Friday, September 17, and shipping begins the following Friday, August 24. Apple's new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max phones have smaller notches,...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The best AT&T phone deals for September 2021: free iPhones, discounts, and more

We're rounding up all the best AT&T deals right here onto one page - including the very latest Apple iPhone 13 devices. Yes - it's that time of the year and we've got not one, not two, but four new Apple flagships to check out at AT&T. Of course, if you're not looking for iPhones then that's all good; we've got the best AT&T deals on Android devices right here too.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

US carriers debut promotional offers for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro [u]

Just hours after Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, various U.S. carriers are now sharing promotional offers letting customers get the new handsets at a discount. AT&T, for example, is offering the iPhone 13 Pro free of charge to new and existing customers on unlimited data plans when they trade in qualifying devices. Customers will be able to nab an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 mini for no charge if they trade in devices like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.
CELL PHONES
CNET

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

Apple is no longer offering the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone XR

You may have heard that Apple announced four new iPhones earlier today. And that’s true! The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are now officially official. And now that they are part of the lineup, Apple has had to make some other choices to help trim the fat a little bit.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Best iPhone 13 pre-order deals: AT&T, Verizon, and more

Earlier this week, Apple officially showcased its iPhone 13 lineup for the first time. Now you can lock-in your pre-orders as listings go live today, with various retailers delivering notable discounts on day one. Below you’ll find all of the best iPhone 13 pre-order deals from AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and many other providers.
CELL PHONES
FierceWireless

AT&T ‘doubles down’ on last year’s iPhone offer

Last fall, just before the iPhone 12 series launch, AT&T introduced “best deals for everyone,” which was designed to offer the greatest deals not just for new customers but existing ones as well. “We went out and made a very clear point and we have been consistent on that point...
CELL PHONES
Macworld

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: How to get the best preorder deal

It’s been a long time since you could only get an iPhone directly from Apple or from AT&T. Today, it’s offered by all major carriers and big retailers, and many of them want to entice you to buy with them by offering special deals. Of course, you can still buy from Apple directly, either in-store or online.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iPhone 13 deals – live: Today’s best iPhone 13, mini and pro max pre order and UK contract offers

The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from the iPad air 4 to the best silk pillowcases or bringing you the very best deals on VPNs, tablets, mattresses and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating the virtual shelves.But for today, we’re turning our attention to Apple after the company announced details of its all-new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7. It’s a rare sight to see, but as the brand launches its all-new tech, there’s plenty of Apple deals currently available – we’re talking discounted AirPods, iPads and so much more. So, if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch or mobile phone for a fraction of the price, keep scrolling for today’s top picks – you can thank us later.Read more:Best iPad deals for September 2021Cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro in the salesWhen is Black Friday 2021 and what are the best deals?The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to watch out for:VeryAmazonFatFaceJohn Lewis & Partners M&SArgosNew Look PandoraDunelmBootsNikeThe White Company & Other StoriesJigsawCurrys PC WorldNext
CELL PHONES
T3.com

iPhone 13 pre orders live at Vodafone now – here are the best deals

Pricing has just gone live over at Vodafone for the iPhone 13 pre orders. As with all mobile networks, the actual price you pay isn’t always a straightforward thing, it depends on trade-in, how long you want the phone for and what you’re prepared to pay upfront. What’s really good about Vodafone is that it has flexible payment, allowing you to choose contract length, phone repayment plan length and.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

You can now pre-order iPhone 13 deals and these are the retailers stocking it

A couple of days have passed since Apple announced its full line of iPhone 13 devices in a stylish reveal event and now, all four handsets are available to pre-order. Carriers across the US will be stocking their virtual shelves with the four handsets, all competing to offer the best prices, data caps and most interesting overall tariffs for you to invest in.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy