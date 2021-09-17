CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

National Guard will drive vans to support Framingham schools amid bus driver shortage

MetroWest Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRAMINGHAM — Framingham Public Schools has been approved to receive support from the National Guard to help alleviate the impact of a nationwide bus driver shortage. In coming weeks, 20 drivers and non-military passenger vans will work with the school district and its busing vendor, NRT, to drive students to and from school. Notably, the drivers offered by the National Guard can only drive small vans, and not yellow school buses, as they are not licensed as commercial drivers.

www.metrowestdailynews.com

