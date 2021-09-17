CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Column: A tribute to the trailblazers of college football

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxqHQ_0bzbVVtK00

When racial protests rocked the nation last summer, the College Football Hall of Fame became a target of the anger.

The glass facade that looks out over Centennial Olympic Park was shattered. The gift shop was vandalized. The final toll was a quarter-million dollars in damage.

Fortunately, nothing of real value was harmed. Even better, those who run this shrine to the gridiron in downtown Atlanta realized that a change in priorities was needed.

Before the protests, they had been planning a tribute to Southern football -- which, for all the towering figures and glorious exploits, is still tinged with the stain of segregation.

”In light of everything that had gone on, Southern football didn’t seem like the right thing to do,” said Kimberly Beaudin, the hall’s chief executive officer.

Instead, curator Jeremy Swick quickly assembled an expanded tribute to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, better known as HBCUs.

That's where many of the forgotten stars of Southern football played the game, chipping away at the barriers face by people of color.

“There was a lot of courageous change that happened,” Beaudin said. “That courage is what we need today."

Speaking of courage, the Georgia Bulldogs will be honoring a group of their most influential players Saturday during a game against South Carolina.

Richard Appleby, Horace King, Chuck Kinnebrew, Clarence Pope and Larry West were the first Black players to receive scholarships to play football between the hedges — hallowed turf that had long been the domain of white players only.

“The First Five” made their debut on the freshman team a mere 50 years ago. A blip in time, when you really think about it.

“It certainly sounds like a long time,” West said, “but it seems like it was just yesterday.”

While the vast majority of our attention is focused on where the game is headed -- from jarring conference realignments to Nick Saban trying to win another national title to players finally being able to earn a buck or two off their names and likenesses -- we shouldn't forget those who laid the groundwork not so long ago.

Thankfully, the racial reawakening that emerged from the long, hot summer of 2020 sparked a renewed interest in the enormous role that HBCUs played in the developing the modern college game, with increased media coverage spurred along by the arrival of prominent coaches such as Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Eddie George at Tennessee State.

The HBCUs are suddenly hip, at least to a very large segment of white America that was blissfully unaware of the amazing stories these schools could tell.

Black America has every right to wonder: What took you so long?

At the College Football Hall of Fame, they’re hoping folks will linger for a while at their new exhibit, which better late than never celebrates the opportunity, community and leadership that HBCUs brought to so many lives when the scourge of racism closed so many doors.

“We're here to entertain people, but we're also here to educate and inspire," Beaudin said. "That's an important part of our mission. If they learn something they didn't know and have a deeper understanding of the value of HBCUs, that is invaluable.”

The display honors the coaches, players and teams that any true college football fan should know, such as Grambling’s Eddie Robinson, but just as compelling are those that have largely faded from memory.

For instance, there’s a banner from Maryland Eastern Shore, formerly known as Maryland State, an HBCU that is likely the greatest college football program you never heard of.

For roughly a quarter century stretching from the end of the World War II to the demise of segregation, the Hawks produced multiple undefeated seasons, numerous conference championships and an array of stellar players, including Emerson Boozer and Art Shell.

Sadly, football at Maryland Eastern Shore went the way of the Negro Leagues, shutting down more than four decades ago after integration provided more prominent options to players such as the Georgia Five.

Growing up in segregated Athens, King figured he would have to play his college ball at an HBCU.

But times were a-changing in the late 1960s and early '70s. Four years after Nate Northington became the first Black scholarship football player in the SEC in 1967, Georgia coach Vince Dooley was knocking at the door, offering King a scholarship to play at Sanford Stadium for the mighty Bulldogs.

There were challenges, of course. Those who favored the status quo greeted the First Five with Confederate flags and nooses.

Even so, they generally look back fondly on their time in Athens, heaping praise on everyone from the coaches who kept them in line to the cafeteria workers who kept their bellies full.

They were just teenagers when they arrived on campus, but they were very much aware of the impact they could make.

Failure was not an option.

“We never talked about it not working," Kinnebrew said. "We talked about what it would take for us to improve it so we could pave the way for other guys to come.”

They did their job well.

Just nine years later, a dynamic Black running back from tiny Wrightsville, Georgia, a fellow by the name of Herschel Walker, would lead the red and black to a perfect record and what remains their only consensus national championship.

On Saturday, the Georgie Five will be at Sanford Stadium to cheer on a Bulldogs team that is ranked No. 2 in the nation and led largely by Black players.

All of it made possible by the First Five, whose influence would stretch far beyond the gridiron, to the lives they've all led since that momentous fall five decades ago.

“I'm grateful that we've been able to show that we were more than just football players,” West said. "We were human beings who set goals and objectives, had ambitions.

“I believe," he added, "we were the right five at the right time to do the things that have been done and to make tremendous contributions to the society in which we live.”

There is still much work to be done, of course.

There aren't nearly enough Black head coaches and administrators and college presidents.

“Progress is being made. It is slow,” King acknowledged. “Nothing is ever fast enough.”

But for all that has changed, we owe a huge debt to HBCUs such as Maryland Eastern Shore and brave players such as the Georgia's First Five.

We can never repay them.

The least we can do is never forget them.

———

Paul Newberry is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry(at)ap.org or at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and check out his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Vince Dooley
Person
Richard Appleby
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerson College#Gridiron Football#American Football#Southern#Jackson State#Grambling#Hbcu#Hawks#Art Shell#The Negro Leagues#The Georgia Five#Sec#Confederate
FanSided

Ohio State LB quits the team to enter transfer portal

Ohio State football player Dallas Gant has officially entered his name into the transfer portal. Things have been better for the Ohio State football program, as senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered the transfer portal after playing in all three games for the Buckeyes this season. Gant may have been...
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

SEC college football picks, odds in Week 4: Texas A&M handles Arkansas, LSU gets revenge vs. Mississippi State

Week 4 of the college football season is when things really get going in the SEC. There are six conference games, including a big-time battle between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Aggies have fought through a massive early-season injury to starting quarterback Haynes King to move to 3-0 for the first time under coach Jimbo Fisher. The Razorbacks have been a pleasant surprise, throttling Texas two weeks ago and dispatching of Georgia Southern with relative ease last week.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: LSU vs. McNeese State highlights

LSU cruised past McNeese State with a 34-7 win on Saturday to move to 1-1 on the season. Check out the highlights below from the home opener in Tiger Stadium, which featured the first touchdown of running back Corey Kiner's career. Head coach Ed Orgeron was pleased with the overall...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

402K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy